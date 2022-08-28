Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Noida's Supertech Twin Towers razed to ground: Check before and after pics of historic demolition

Check out before and after pictures of the historic demolition of Noida's Supertech twin tower.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 28, 2022, 03:14 PM IST

In a first for India, 'illegal' Supertech Twin Towers has been razed to the ground by a massive explosion at 2:30 pm. Over 500 police and traffic personnel were deployed around the nearly 100-metre tall towers which will be brought down using 3,700 kg explosives. 

The neighbouring societies and public areas have been evacuated, while roads have been closed ahead of what is being touted as the demolition of the tallest buildings in the country.  The authority especially asked residents of nearby Parsvnath Prestige, Parsvnath Srishti societies, village Gejha and others in Sectors 93, 93A, 93B, 92 have been razed to ground at 2:30 pm.  

Watch: Noida Twin Towers Get Demolished, India’s biggest demolition takes place

 

1. Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI
1/4

The building was brought down using a 3,700 kg explosive. The building was brought to the ground as per plan, as per reports.  

 

2. Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI
2/4

Reports suggest that due to the after-effects of caused minor damage to the ATF tower no.8. 

 

3. Photo: Zee bureau

Photo: Zee bureau
3/4

The waterfall technique was used to raze Noida's twin tower. 

 

4. Photo: Zee bureau

Photo: Zee bureau
4/4

Residents of the neighbourhood were advised to wear masks. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 435 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.