Noida's Supertech Twin Towers razed to ground: Check before and after pics of historic demolition

In a first for India, 'illegal' Supertech Twin Towers has been razed to the ground by a massive explosion at 2:30 pm. Over 500 police and traffic personnel were deployed around the nearly 100-metre tall towers which will be brought down using 3,700 kg explosives.

The neighbouring societies and public areas have been evacuated, while roads have been closed ahead of what is being touted as the demolition of the tallest buildings in the country. The authority especially asked residents of nearby Parsvnath Prestige, Parsvnath Srishti societies, village Gejha and others in Sectors 93, 93A, 93B, 92 have been razed to ground at 2:30 pm.

Watch: Noida Twin Towers Get Demolished, India’s biggest demolition takes place