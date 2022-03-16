All features of RRTS train that can travel Delhi to Meerut in less than 60 minutes

RRTS trains with a stainless steel outer body, lightweight and fully air-condition will reduce commute time from Delhi to Meerut by less than an hour.
India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train, to run on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor will be operational from March next year. Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, National Capital Region Transport Corporation said that India's first Rapid Rail will be launched for public by March 2023.
Once this operation begins, you will be able to travel from Delhi to Meerut in an hour's time through Rapid Rail. The proposal to build semi high-speed rapid rail (Regional Rail Transit System) between Delhi and Meerut was in the files for a long time.
1. 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor
The 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is the first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor being implemented in India. The commute time from Delhi to Meerut will be reduced to less than an hour from the current 3-4 hours by road.
2. RRTS trains are 100% indigenously manufactured
The NCRTC, which is executing India's first RRTS, will procure 30 train sets of six cars each for operating regional rail services on the corridor and 10 train sets of three cars each for operating local transit services in Meerut.
In accordance with the Modi government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision and the 'Make in India' policy, these RRTS trains are 100% indigenously manufactured.
3. RRTS train can attain a top speed of 160 kilometres per hour
Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train can attain a top speed of 160 kilometres per hour and the design of the train is inspired by Delhi's iconic Lotus Temple. Once in operation, it will run on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor and reduce travel time between the two cities to about an hour.
4. 1500 passengers can travel at a time
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the RRTS trains, with a stainless steel outer body, will be lightweight and fully air-conditioned. Total 1500 passengers can travel at a time in this train. There will be free WiFi service in the train. One coach will be completely premium class.
5. RRTS trains will travel at a speed three times that of a metro
The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) trains will travel at a speed three times the speed of a metro. It will travel at an average speed of 100km/hour with maximum speed of 160 km/hour. The train has airplane-like seating arrangements.