All features of RRTS train that can travel Delhi to Meerut in less than 60 minutes

RRTS trains with a stainless steel outer body, lightweight and fully air-condition will reduce commute time from Delhi to Meerut by less than an hour.

India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train, to run on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor will be operational from March next year. Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, National Capital Region Transport Corporation said that India's first Rapid Rail will be launched for public by March 2023.

Once this operation begins, you will be able to travel from Delhi to Meerut in an hour's time through Rapid Rail. The proposal to build semi high-speed rapid rail (Regional Rail Transit System) between Delhi and Meerut was in the files for a long time.

