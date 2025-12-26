Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets

1 . How much you will pay for Second Class Ordinary ticket?

Under the new fare structure, ordinary non-AC second-class fares for journeys exceeding 215 km have been revised in incremental slabs. Passengers travelling between 216–750 km will face an increase of Rs 5, while those covering 751–1,250 km will see a Rs 10 hike. For distances ranging from 1,251–1,750 km, the fare will rise by Rs 15, and for journeys between 1,751 km and 2,250 km, the increase will be Rs 20, as per the Railway Board's commercial circular.