Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets

INDIA
Monica Singh | Dec 26, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
1.How much you will pay for Second Class Ordinary ticket?
Under the new fare structure, ordinary non-AC second-class fares for journeys exceeding 215 km have been revised in incremental slabs. Passengers travelling between 216–750 km will face an increase of Rs 5, while those covering 751–1,250 km will see a Rs 10 hike. For distances ranging from 1,251–1,750 km, the fare will rise by Rs 15, and for journeys between 1,751 km and 2,250 km, the increase will be Rs 20, as per the Railway Board's commercial circular.
2.How much you will pay for Sleeper Class Ordinary, First Class Ordinary ticket?
For Sleeper Class Ordinary and First Class Ordinary, fares have been revised uniformly at the rate of 1 paise per kilometre for non-suburban journeys.
3.Increased fare of Mail and Express train tickets
A hike of 2 paise per kilometre has been implemented across both non-AC and AC classes, including Sleeper Class, First Class, AC Chair Car, AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and AC First Class. For instance, passengers travelling 500 km in non-AC Mail/Express coaches will now pay approximately Rs 10 more.
4.Revised fares for Premium and Special Trains
The basic fares for premium and special train services, including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Gatimaan, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and others, have been revised in accordance with the approved class-wise fare increases.
5.From when is fare revision effective for bookings?
According to the Railway Board’s circular, the revised fare structure will apply only to tickets booked on or after December 26, 2025. Tickets purchased before this date will remain valid at the old rates, even for journeys occurring later. However, tickets issued by ticket-checking staff on or after the effective date will be charged according to the new fares. The railways also stated that updated fare charts will be displayed at stations and implemented across both reservation and unreserved ticketing systems, including PRS and UTS.