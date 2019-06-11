Train 19 to replace Tejas Express: All we know so far

The Tejas Express is being upgraded to Train 19, a faster 'Make in India' alternative with upgraded technology that will also have sleeper coaches.

The Indian Railways has decided to stop the production of the Tejas Express, the first semi high speed fully air-conditoned train in India, only to replace its technology with a faster alternative, the Train 19.

The Tejas Express runs on WDP3A diesel locomotive, capable of hitting speeds of upto 160kmph on track, and upto 180-200 kmph during trial runs. This is the speed that Train 18, the Indian semi-high speed intercity Electric Multiple Unit (EMU), provides.

This is being upgraded to Train 19, a proposed, long distance EMU with Distributed Power Rolling Stock (DPRS) technology that will have sleeper coaches instead of only chair cars (unlike that in Train 18).

Currently, there are two of the Tejas Express trains operating in the country. The first one that started on 2017 runs between Mumbai and Goa.

The second Tejas Express was inaugurated on March 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It runs between the Chennai Egmore and Madurai stations.