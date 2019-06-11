Photos
Train 19 to replace Tejas Express: All we know so far
The Tejas Express is being upgraded to Train 19, a faster 'Make in India' alternative with upgraded technology that will also have sleeper coaches.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 11, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
The Indian Railways has decided to stop the production of the Tejas Express, the first semi high speed fully air-conditoned train in India, only to replace its technology with a faster alternative, the Train 19.
The Tejas Express runs on WDP3A diesel locomotive, capable of hitting speeds of upto 160kmph on track, and upto 180-200 kmph during trial runs. This is the speed that Train 18, the Indian semi-high speed intercity Electric Multiple Unit (EMU), provides.
This is being upgraded to Train 19, a proposed, long distance EMU with Distributed Power Rolling Stock (DPRS) technology that will have sleeper coaches instead of only chair cars (unlike that in Train 18).
Currently, there are two of the Tejas Express trains operating in the country. The first one that started on 2017 runs between Mumbai and Goa.
The second Tejas Express was inaugurated on March 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It runs between the Chennai Egmore and Madurai stations.
1. Train 18: An Earlier Model
The new alternative to the Tejas Express will be based on Train 18 - an earlier model, but with an upgraded gear that uses Distributed Power Rolling Stock (DPRS) technology, according to railway officials.
Member of the Railway Board Rajesh Agrawal said, "The DPRS will allow faster acceleration and deceleration. It will happen within 1-2 minutes. At present, it takes 12-15 minutes for the same. It will save time, fuel and power."
The new technology will also allow the train to have sleeper coaches, instead of only chair cars.
The earlier Train 18, also known as the Vande Bharat Express, was made at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India campaign.
2. Tejas, India's first fastest train
The Tejas Express can currently touch a maximum speed of 160 km per hour on track and boasts of several modern features like swanky coaches and ergonomically designed seats.
In Southern India, it covers a stretch of 496 km in six and a half hours and is the fastest train operating in the Chennai Madurai sector, according to an earlier Southern Railway statement.
With Train 18 gaining pace, talks of the Indian Railways putting an end to the services of the country's first semi high-speed train Tejas Express was already in the air. However, the services still continued. But with a superior upgrade to the existing Make in India model, Train 19 is confirmed to be replacing the Tejas Express.
3. Vandalism on wheels?
However, the Tejas Express, on both the Chennai-Madurai and Mumbai-Goa routes, has had complaints of clogged toilets, broken windows and LCD sets.
There have been cases in the past where the LCDs and entertainment units inside the Tejas Express were damaged.
Railway officials said that the manufacture of the Tejas Express coaches take up 10-15% more cost than a normal LHB coach (used for Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express).
4. Train 19: Make in India
The Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express and Train 19 are flagship trains of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India campaign.
From the point of view of design, the coaches of Train 18 are sleeker, aerodynamic, work without a locomotive and have pro-passenger amenities in tune with trains operating abroad.
The railways are also working on speeds of Rajdhani Express using the DPRS technology, it will save journey time by two hours.