Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance begins work on draft prospectus for India’s biggest USD 170 billion IPO; details inside

Amid IndiGo flight delays, cancellation, CEO says 'Couldn't live upto...' in letter to employees

Uncontrollable fan frenzy for Hardik Pandya brings SMAT venue to standstill, organisers forced to relocate Baroda-Gujarat match

Yami Gautam LASHES out on paid negativity, slams 'extortion-like trend' ahead of Dhurandhar release: 'Until you pay them money...'

IndiGo Passengers slam airline, vent frustration over no communication, clarity amid delays, cancellation, 'They said that...', WATCH

'People who haven't achieved much...': Harbhajan Singh slams critics questioning Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future

India, Russia to push toward USD 100 billion trade turnover by 2030, says Russian Finance Minister

Palak Muchhal finally speaks on brother Palaash, Smriti Mandhana’s postponed wedding: ‘I would just want to repeat…’

The Indian Engineer Teaching U.S. Defense Contractors That Chaos Has a Cure

Nitin Gadkari announces new barrier-free highway toll collection system, says, 'Within a year...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance begins work on draft prospectus for India’s biggest USD 170 billion IPO; details inside

Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance begins work on draft prospectus for India’s bi

Amid IndiGo flight delays, cancellation, CEO says 'Couldn't live upto...' in letter to employees

Amid IndiGo flight delays, cancellation, CEO says 'Couldn't live upto...' in let

Uncontrollable fan frenzy for Hardik Pandya brings SMAT venue to standstill, organisers forced to relocate Baroda-Gujarat match

Uncontrollable fan frenzy for Hardik Pandya brings SMAT venue to standstill

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body

7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body

HomePhotos

INDIA

Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations

Discover five international destinations where the Indian rupee offers maximum value. Perfect for budget-friendly trips without compromising on experience.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 04, 2025, 03:58 PM IST

1.Vietnam

Vietnam
1

First on the list is Vietnam, where the exchange rate makes your travel budget go a long way. With Rs 1 roughly equalling 293.10 Vietnamese Dong, everyday expenses become remarkably cheap. Imagine enjoying local street snacks, sipping Vietnamese coffee, or taking scenic tours, all without overspending.

Advertisement

2.Laos

Laos
2

Next is Laos, a hidden gem for travellers looking for calm, culture, and budget-friendly experiences. With Rs 1 equivalent to about 241.22 Laotian Kip, expenses for meals, accommodation, and travel remain low. Laos invites visitors to slow down and soak in its tranquil ambience.

3.Indonesia

Indonesia
3

For a tropical getaway that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket, Indonesia stands out nicely. With Rs 1 being around 185.08 Indonesian Rupiah, even mid-range stays and local food are reasonable. Imagine exploring Bali’s beaches, strolling through temple-filled towns like Yogyakarta, or enjoying local cuisine, all within a manageable budget.

4.Cambodia

Cambodia
4

If history and culture spark your interest, Cambodia is a destination worth exploring. With each rupee translating to around 44.53 Cambodian Riel, even iconic experiences, like visiting the temples of Angkor Wat or exploring Phnom Penh, become surprisingly affordable.

TRENDING NOW

5.Nepal

Nepal
5

Nepal, India’s close neighbour. With Rs 1 roughly equal to 1.6 Nepalese Rupees, trips to Nepal remain very wallet-friendly. Beyond the currency benefit, Nepal offers simplicity, no visa hassles for Indians, familiar food options, and culturally rich experiences.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance begins work on draft prospectus for India’s biggest USD 170 billion IPO; details inside
Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance begins work on draft prospectus for India’s bi
Amid IndiGo flight delays, cancellation, CEO says 'Couldn't live upto...' in letter to employees
Amid IndiGo flight delays, cancellation, CEO says 'Couldn't live upto...' in let
Uncontrollable fan frenzy for Hardik Pandya brings SMAT venue to standstill, organisers forced to relocate Baroda-Gujarat match
Uncontrollable fan frenzy for Hardik Pandya brings SMAT venue to standstill
Yami Gautam LASHES out on paid negativity, slams 'extortion-like trend' ahead of Dhurandhar release: 'Until you pay them money...'
Yami Gautam LASHES out on paid negativity, slams 'extortion-like trend'
IndiGo Passengers slam airline, vent frustration over no communication, clarity amid delays, cancellation, 'They said that...', WATCH
IndiGo Passengers slam airline, vent frustration over no communication, clarity
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly interna
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts winning hearts in 2025
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement