Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 04, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
1.Vietnam
First on the list is Vietnam, where the exchange rate makes your travel budget go a long way. With Rs 1 roughly equalling 293.10 Vietnamese Dong, everyday expenses become remarkably cheap. Imagine enjoying local street snacks, sipping Vietnamese coffee, or taking scenic tours, all without overspending.
2.Laos
Next is Laos, a hidden gem for travellers looking for calm, culture, and budget-friendly experiences. With Rs 1 equivalent to about 241.22 Laotian Kip, expenses for meals, accommodation, and travel remain low. Laos invites visitors to slow down and soak in its tranquil ambience.
3.Indonesia
For a tropical getaway that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket, Indonesia stands out nicely. With Rs 1 being around 185.08 Indonesian Rupiah, even mid-range stays and local food are reasonable. Imagine exploring Bali’s beaches, strolling through temple-filled towns like Yogyakarta, or enjoying local cuisine, all within a manageable budget.
4.Cambodia
If history and culture spark your interest, Cambodia is a destination worth exploring. With each rupee translating to around 44.53 Cambodian Riel, even iconic experiences, like visiting the temples of Angkor Wat or exploring Phnom Penh, become surprisingly affordable.
5.Nepal
Nepal, India’s close neighbour. With Rs 1 roughly equal to 1.6 Nepalese Rupees, trips to Nepal remain very wallet-friendly. Beyond the currency benefit, Nepal offers simplicity, no visa hassles for Indians, familiar food options, and culturally rich experiences.