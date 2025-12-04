Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance begins work on draft prospectus for India’s biggest USD 170 billion IPO; details inside
Amid IndiGo flight delays, cancellation, CEO says 'Couldn't live upto...' in letter to employees
Uncontrollable fan frenzy for Hardik Pandya brings SMAT venue to standstill, organisers forced to relocate Baroda-Gujarat match
Yami Gautam LASHES out on paid negativity, slams 'extortion-like trend' ahead of Dhurandhar release: 'Until you pay them money...'
IndiGo Passengers slam airline, vent frustration over no communication, clarity amid delays, cancellation, 'They said that...', WATCH
'People who haven't achieved much...': Harbhajan Singh slams critics questioning Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future
India, Russia to push toward USD 100 billion trade turnover by 2030, says Russian Finance Minister
Palak Muchhal finally speaks on brother Palaash, Smriti Mandhana’s postponed wedding: ‘I would just want to repeat…’
The Indian Engineer Teaching U.S. Defense Contractors That Chaos Has a Cure
Nitin Gadkari announces new barrier-free highway toll collection system, says, 'Within a year...'
INDIA
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 04, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
1.1. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) — Rs 292.99
The Kuwaiti dinar holds the highest value against the Indian rupee. Low tax rates, high per-capita income and stable financial systems help keep this currency strong.
2.2. Bahraini Dinar (BHD) — Rs 238.43
The Bahraini dinar follows closely behind, supported by Bahrain’s oil-driven economy. The currency benefits from long-term economic policies designed to maintain financial stability and investor confidence.
3.3. Omani Rial (OMR) — Rs 233.79
The Omani rial has a longstanding reputation for high valuation. Oman’s economy relies heavily on oil revenues, but the country also invests in tourism and infrastructure development.
4.4. Jordanian Dinar (JOD) — Rs 126.80
Jordan's strength comes from strict government regulations, foreign aid support and a stable banking sector.
5.5. British Pound (GBP) — Rs 120.06
The United Kingdom has a powerful economy with strong financial, trading and service sectors. London is also a major global financial hub, helping maintain the currency’s influence.
6.6. Gibraltar Pound (GIP) — Rs 118.94
Gibraltar is a small territory; its strategic location and financial services sector contribute significantly to its economic resilience.
7.7. Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD) — Rs 107.89
The Cayman Islands dollar is highly valued due to its tax-friendly business centre with stable economic policies, making the currency attractive to global investors.
8.8. Swiss Franc (CHF) — Rs 112.41
Switzerland is known for political stability, high standards of living, powerful banking systems and advanced industries.
9.9. Euro (EUR) — Rs 104.99
The euro is used in many European countries and represents one of the largest economic blocs in the world.
10.10. United States Dollar (USD) — Rs 89.89
The US dollar is widely used in international trade, and many global commodities are priced in dollars.