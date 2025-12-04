FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

INDIA

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

Explore the top 10 highest-valued currencies in the world compared to the Indian rupee.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 04, 2025, 05:31 PM IST

1.1. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) — Rs 292.99

1. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) — Rs 292.99
1

The Kuwaiti dinar holds the highest value against the Indian rupee. Low tax rates, high per-capita income and stable financial systems help keep this currency strong.

2.2. Bahraini Dinar (BHD) — Rs 238.43

2. Bahraini Dinar (BHD) — Rs 238.43
2

The Bahraini dinar follows closely behind, supported by Bahrain’s oil-driven economy. The currency benefits from long-term economic policies designed to maintain financial stability and investor confidence.

3.3. Omani Rial (OMR) — Rs 233.79

3. Omani Rial (OMR) — Rs 233.79
3

The Omani rial has a longstanding reputation for high valuation. Oman’s economy relies heavily on oil revenues, but the country also invests in tourism and infrastructure development.

4.4. Jordanian Dinar (JOD) — Rs 126.80

4. Jordanian Dinar (JOD) — Rs 126.80
4

Jordan's strength comes from strict government regulations, foreign aid support and a stable banking sector.

5.5. British Pound (GBP) — Rs 120.06

5. British Pound (GBP) — Rs 120.06
5

The United Kingdom has a powerful economy with strong financial, trading and service sectors. London is also a major global financial hub, helping maintain the currency’s influence.

6.6. Gibraltar Pound (GIP) — Rs 118.94

6. Gibraltar Pound (GIP) — Rs 118.94
6

Gibraltar is a small territory; its strategic location and financial services sector contribute significantly to its economic resilience.

7.7. Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD) — Rs 107.89

7. Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD) — Rs 107.89
7

The Cayman Islands dollar is highly valued due to its tax-friendly business centre with stable economic policies, making the currency attractive to global investors.

8.8. Swiss Franc (CHF) — Rs 112.41

8. Swiss Franc (CHF) — Rs 112.41
8

Switzerland is known for political stability, high standards of living, powerful banking systems and advanced industries.

9.9. Euro (EUR) — Rs 104.99

9. Euro (EUR) — Rs 104.99
9

The euro is used in many European countries and represents one of the largest economic blocs in the world.

10.10. United States Dollar (USD) — Rs 89.89

10. United States Dollar (USD) — Rs 89.89
10

The US dollar is widely used in international trade, and many global commodities are priced in dollars.

