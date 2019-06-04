TMC mocks BJP as party shifts to 'Jai Maha Kali' slogan in Bengal, says TRP of 'Jai Sri Ram' going down

After Jai Sri Ram, BJP adds Jai Maha Kali in its list of slogans to campaign in Bengal.

BJP which was voted back to power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections significantly improved its Bengal performance bagging 18 seats in comparison to 2014 when it only won 2. However, Lok Sabha results were not too motivating for the ruling TMC in the state as it lost several seats to the saffron party.

Ever since after the Lok Sabha election results, the BJP is going all out in Bengal in its attempt to make further in-grounds in the state and to emerge as a possible alternative to TMC rule. And one thing which is helping BJP to gain more traction in Bengal is 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan, which has significantly irked chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

A couple of days ago, a video had surfaced where Mamata Banerjee was seen lashing out at those who were chanting 'Jai Sri Ram'. Banerjee's reaction to Jai Sri Ram drawn sharp criticism as she asked police officials to arrest those who were chanting slogans.

After Banerjee's arrest threat to those who were chanting 'Jai Sri Ram', a BJP MP in Bengal said that they will send 10 lakh 'Jai Sri Ram' postcards to Mamata Banerjee and challenged her to arrest each one of them.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargia said that their party would campaign with two slogans in Bengal — Jai Maha Kali and Jai Sri Ram — till the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was ousted.

However, mocking the BJP, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee Tuesday said the BJP has shifted to Jai Maa Kaali since the TRP of Jai Sri Ram is going down by Lok Sabha elections.

While all this has been happening around, let's take a look at latest political developments amid Jai Sri Ram row in Bengal.