TMC mocks BJP as party shifts to 'Jai Maha Kali' slogan in Bengal, says TRP of 'Jai Sri Ram' going down

After Jai Sri Ram, BJP adds Jai Maha Kali in its list of slogans to campaign in Bengal.
BJP which was voted back to power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections significantly improved its Bengal performance bagging 18 seats in comparison to 2014 when it only won 2. However, Lok Sabha results were not too motivating for the ruling TMC in the state as it lost several seats to the saffron party.
Ever since after the Lok Sabha election results, the BJP is going all out in Bengal in its attempt to make further in-grounds in the state and to emerge as a possible alternative to TMC rule. And one thing which is helping BJP to gain more traction in Bengal is 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan, which has significantly irked chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
A couple of days ago, a video had surfaced where Mamata Banerjee was seen lashing out at those who were chanting 'Jai Sri Ram'. Banerjee's reaction to Jai Sri Ram drawn sharp criticism as she asked police officials to arrest those who were chanting slogans.
After Banerjee's arrest threat to those who were chanting 'Jai Sri Ram', a BJP MP in Bengal said that they will send 10 lakh 'Jai Sri Ram' postcards to Mamata Banerjee and challenged her to arrest each one of them.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargia said that their party would campaign with two slogans in Bengal — Jai Maha Kali and Jai Sri Ram — till the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was ousted.
However, mocking the BJP, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee Tuesday said the BJP has shifted to Jai Maa Kaali since the TRP of Jai Sri Ram is going down by Lok Sabha elections.
While all this has been happening around, let's take a look at latest political developments amid Jai Sri Ram row in Bengal.
1. Mamata Banerjee sticked to her words, attended iftar
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday attended an iftar organised by Kolkata Municipal Corporation and took to Twitter to share photos.
The Bengal CM shared the photos by saying, "People from all communities and all walks of life were present. My prayers for unity, peace, prosperity and happiness for all."
"Today, like previous years, I took part in Iftar organised by Kolkata Municipal Corporation," Mamata had said. Banerjee attended the iftar amid the 'Jai Sri Ram' row after a video had surfaced where she was seen lashing out at people who were chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' and asked police officials to arrest them.
2. BJP include 'Jai Maha Kali' after 'Jai Sri Ram' to their campaign, will Mamata react?
After 'Jai Sri Ram', BJP includes 'Jai Maha Kali' in its list of slogans to further connect with the people of Bengal and emerge as a possible alternative to the TMC in the state.
The inclusion of 'Jai Maha Kali' in its list of slogans of BJP came at a time when the TMC has accused it of being a party of outsiders who do not understand the culture of Bengal.
However, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee had hit out on BJP for shifting on 'Jai Maha Kali' and said, "They (BJP) have decided to change the slogan from Jai Sri Ram to Jai Maha Kali as the TRP of Ram is on a downward slide. They are mixing religion with politics."
Mamata Banerjee whose reaction to 'Jai Sri Ram' so far in a way has only benefitted the BJP, now it would be interesting to see how would she react on 'Jai Maha Kali' as it is more associated with the people of Bengal.
3. TMC might fail to complete its term, says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya
After BJP stellar performance in Lok Sabha election in Bengal, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya indicated Tuesday that the TMC government in West Bengal might not be able to complete its term and urged his party workers to prepare themselves as an "alternative force" before the assembly election.
Addressing his first meeting with elected representatives and state office bearers after the Lok Sabha election, Vijayvargiya, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party's in-charge of the state, lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for being "an arrogant administrator".
"We don't know whether the TMC government will be able to continue in Bengal till 2021," Vijayvargiya told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting.
"We want it to, but we are not sure whether it would be able to as the people and party leaders are angry with the functioning of the government," Vijayvargiya said.
The Trinamool Congress, which lost 12 seats it held in the general election, faced another jolt when two legislators and a majority of councillors in four municipalities switched to the BJP after the results.
4. Bringing back ballot papers like using lanterns in era of electric bulbs: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Responding to TMC chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee statement where he talked about bringing back ballot paper system for elections, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Tuesday said, "bringing back ballot papers is like using lanterns in the era of electric bulbs."
On Monday, Mamata Banerjee had urged the opposition parties to unitedly demand the return of ballot papers in elections.
Slamming the Bengal Chief Minister, Naqvi further added, "Election mandate silenced the opposition for a while but they are now crawling out of their shell and blaming the EVMs for their failure and the mandate that Modiji received in the Lok Sabha polls."
"Firstly she initiated riots in West Bengal, then she was against Shri Ram and now this ruckus over EVMs. They can hear their sent off that's why they are so restless now," Union Minister Naqvi said.