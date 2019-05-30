Time to take revenge against BJP's 'atrocities': Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee says she will not back down despite electoral defeat.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday raised the battle cry against BJP, a week after she suffered humiliating poll debacle in the state. Mamata Banerjee was speaking in Naihati, part of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha election which TMC candidate Dinesh Trivedi narrowly lost to BJP's Arjun Singh.
In Naihati, speaking in front of families which were protesting against alleged BJP atrocities, Mamata Banerjee in essence signalled that she would not back down from the path of confrontation against BJP despite massive poll defeat.
BJP went from 2 to 18 seats in West Bengal, whereas TMC slumped to its worst performance in ten years winning only 22 out of 42 seats.
TMC supremo said that she would not be cowed by BJP's dominance and will now forcefully counter it. TMC supremo repeatedly dubbed Mukul Roy as gaddar and his son Subhragshu, who joined BJP two days back as chota gaddar. She announced the formation of 'Banga Janani Bahini' and 'Jai Hind Bahini' in every block to counter RSS. Mamata Banerjee also said it is time to rejig her slogan and take revenge against BJP's 'atrocities'.
1. Here's what Mamata said
*We have never differentiated between Hindus and Muslims.
*These elections were rigged.
*Dinesh Trivedi didn’t lose, he was made to lose.
* I’m going to recover the Barrackpore seat under all circumstances.
*BJP supporters came to attack me. I’m not afraid.
* Do not scare me with Central government. Just as PM Modi is elected, we are also an elected government.
* Women are being threatened. Mamata slams police. Police was under EC, now I have made some changes. If Police doesn’t act, I’ll take action against them.
How much have they been paid (police).
*There cannot be more unfortunate that Bengalis are homeless now.
*Be brave and stay at home. None can kick you out of your homes.
*You cannot divide Bengalis and non-Bengalis here.
2. Mamata's new slogan
*My slogan is Joy Bangla. Jai Hind. It is Subhash Bose's slogan. They have imported outside culture to diminish Bengal's glorious culture
*I had raised the wrong slogan, Badla nahin, badlav chahiye.
*I was too humane. Now it’s time to change the slogan.
*They are saying 54 killed? Where have they come from? They have killed 30 people of mine including our MLA.
*We have not killed a single person, now it’s time for revenge.
* Gaddars son is a gaddar, thank god they are gone.
3. Mamata outlines future plan
*On June 14, I’ll conduct a booth level workers meeting in Barrackpore constituency.
*INow I’ll visit Bhatpara, Kakinada, Amdanga these areas. I have heard there are bomb making factories here.
* She announces formation of "Banga Janani Bahini" and "Jai Hind Bahini" in every block to counter RSS.
* If they can create RSS we can also counter them: Mamata