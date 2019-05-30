Time to take revenge against BJP's 'atrocities': Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee says she will not back down despite electoral defeat.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday raised the battle cry against BJP, a week after she suffered humiliating poll debacle in the state. Mamata Banerjee was speaking in Naihati, part of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha election which TMC candidate Dinesh Trivedi narrowly lost to BJP's Arjun Singh.

In Naihati, speaking in front of families which were protesting against alleged BJP atrocities, Mamata Banerjee in essence signalled that she would not back down from the path of confrontation against BJP despite massive poll defeat.

BJP went from 2 to 18 seats in West Bengal, whereas TMC slumped to its worst performance in ten years winning only 22 out of 42 seats.

TMC supremo said that she would not be cowed by BJP's dominance and will now forcefully counter it. TMC supremo repeatedly dubbed Mukul Roy as gaddar and his son Subhragshu, who joined BJP two days back as chota gaddar. She announced the formation of 'Banga Janani Bahini' and 'Jai Hind Bahini' in every block to counter RSS. Mamata Banerjee also said it is time to rejig her slogan and take revenge against BJP's 'atrocities'.