Thousands join final journey of Army Major Ketan Sharma martyred in Anantnag encounter

Thousands turned up to pay their last respects to Major Ketan Sharma, who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, as his mortal remains were brought to his hometown Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old officer was martyred in an encounter in Achabal area of the south Kashmir district on Monday. A terrorist was also killed in the gun-fight which broke out after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.

Sharma's father, Ravindra Kumar Sharma, said his son had returned to work on May 27 after a 20-day leave.

Besides his parents, Sharma is survived by his wife and a five-year-old daughter.

Sharma's wife has been inconsolable since she learnt about her husband's death, while their daughter hasn't realised yet that her father is no more.