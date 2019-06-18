Thousands join final journey of Army Major Ketan Sharma martyred in Anantnag encounter

Sharma's wife has been inconsolable since she learnt about her husband's death, while their daughter hasn't realised yet that her father is no more.
Thousands turned up to pay their last respects to Major Ketan Sharma, who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, as his mortal remains were brought to his hometown Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old officer was martyred in an encounter in Achabal area of the south Kashmir district on Monday. A terrorist was also killed in the gun-fight which broke out after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.
Sharma's father, Ravindra Kumar Sharma, said his son had returned to work on May 27 after a 20-day leave.
Besides his parents, Sharma is survived by his wife and a five-year-old daughter.
Sharma's wife has been inconsolable since she learnt about her husband's death, while their daughter hasn't realised yet that her father is no more.
1. Daughter of Army Major Ketan Sharma pays tribute without realising her father is no more
Sharma's mortal remains were flown from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat paid tributes to the slain officer at the Palam airport in the national capital before his mortal remains were taken to Meerut.
Daughter of Army Major Ketan Sharma paid him tribute who got martyred in Anantnag encounter, in Meerut on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
2. Last rites of martyred Army Major Ketan Sharma being performed
Last rites of Army Major Ketan Sharma being performed at his residence in Meerut on Tuesday. He sacrificed his life in Anantnag encounter.
The slain Armyman, who will be cremated in Surajkund later, was accorded a gun salute by his colleagues. (Photo: ANI)
3. Pall of gloom descend on slain officer's death at his residence
Wife and sister of martyred Major Ketan Sharma mourn near his coffin, at RVC Centre, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
A pall of gloom descended on the slain officer's residence in Kanker Kher area. Senior Army officers consoled Sharma's family. State minister Suresh Rana also visited his house. (Photo: PTI)
4. Wife, mother of Major Ketan Sharma mourn his death
Wife and mother of Major Ketan Sharma mourn near his coffin, at RVC Centre, in Meerut. Major Ketan Sharma was martyred in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmirs Anantnag district on Monday. (Photo: PTI)