This is world's highest railway bridge, can you guess its height?

'Tekla' software has been used for structural detailing of Chenab Bridge. The structural steel is suitable for -10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees C.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday shared a picture of the arch of the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge. He shared the picture on Twitter with the caption, "The world's highest #arch #ChenabBridge over the clouds." Chenab Rail Bridge is being constructed as a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

The Chenab Bridge holds the distinction of being the highest railway bridge in the world at 359 metres above the river bed level. It is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in France. According to the Railway Ministry, the sophisticated 'Tekla' software has been used for structural detailing of the bridge. The structural steel is suitable for -10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius, it said.