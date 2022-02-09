This is world's highest railway bridge, can you guess its height?

'Tekla' software has been used for structural detailing of Chenab Bridge. The structural steel is suitable for -10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees C.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday shared a picture of the arch of the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge. He shared the picture on Twitter with the caption, "The world's highest #arch #ChenabBridge over the clouds." Chenab Rail Bridge is being constructed as a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.
The Chenab Bridge holds the distinction of being the highest railway bridge in the world at 359 metres above the river bed level. It is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in France. According to the Railway Ministry, the sophisticated 'Tekla' software has been used for structural detailing of the bridge. The structural steel is suitable for -10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius, it said.
1. World's highest arch, Chenab Bridge
The world's highest #arch #ChenabBridge over the clouds, tweeted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Chenab Bridge is 1315 meters long and is the highest railway bridge in the world at 359 metres above the river bed level. It is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in France.
(Image Source: Twitter@AshwiniVaishnaw)
2. Chenab Bridge is constructed on 1.3-km-long river Chenab
The Chenab Bridge is said to be a crucial link in the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal under the flagship Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project. Indian Railways constructed the arch bridge on river Chenab which is 1.3-km-long and is located in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.
(Image Source: Twitter@railminindia)
3. Chenab Bridge to provide direct connectivity to Kashmir Valley
The construction of Chenab Bridge, aimed to provide direct connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, started in 2004. The total weight of this arch is 10619 metric tons and its parts have been erected by cable crane for the first time by Indian Railways.
(Image Source: Twitter@railminindia)
4. Chenab Bridge is constructed at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore
The Chenab Bridge holds the distinction of being the highest railway bridge in the world at 359 metres above the river bed level. The bridge is reported to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore.
(Image Source: Twitter@railminindia)
5. Construction of Chenab Bridge began in 2004
In March 2021, the then railway minister Piyush Goyal had shared a video when the the arch bottom of the bridge was completed. The self-supporting arch is a masterpiece of superb engineering.
(Image Source: Twitter@railminindia)