‘Officers only responded when I said driver would be killed’: Ushoshi Sengupta reveals cops bickered over jurisdiction

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Rahit, Fardeen Khan, Sheikh Sabir Ali, Sheikh Gani, Sheikh Imran Ali, Sheikh Wasim and Atif Khan.

Model-turned-actor Ushoshi Sengupta was allegedly chased and harassed by a gang of bikers twice on Monday night while returning home from work in an app-based cab, police said.

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place around 11.40 pm on Monday, they said.

In another Facebook post, the former model said neither she nor her colleague were ‘molested’ saying the incident was not about ‘women safety but people safety’.

However, the accused were charged under various provisions of the IPC including Section 354A which includes ‘physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures’.

She had earlier written: “Last night absolutely shook me. This is not the Kolkata I came back to, not the Kolkata I left flourishing career outside to come back and live. I represented kolkata and won the title of Miss India. I represent this city, I represent this county I stand up for every girl every citizen who is scared to live in this situation.”