India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan demands more alimony than Rs 400000 due to...; Supreme Court asks,' Isn't it enough?'
BCCI, PCB to settle Asia Cup 2025 trophy row? Here's what Devajit Saikia revealed
MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season?
Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over 4% due to...; market cap declines to Rs...
Caught on Cam: Woman's daring heist in Gujarat backfires dramatically as jeweller slaps her 20 times in 15 seconds, video goes viral
India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal
Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's dive into pond, says, 'Chunav mein doobne ki taiyaari...'
Major setback for India! Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt after repeated body blows vs South Africa A, Test return doubtful
CHILLING death threat message sent to BJP MP Ravi Kishan by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: 'Modi, Yogi will be eliminated...'
SHOCKING incident: US woman hurls hot coffee at McDonald's worker over delayed order in Michigan; Watch viral video
INDIA
Monica Singh | Nov 08, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
1.Kota: India’s Signal-Free City
Kota, a busy city in Rajasthan and the country’s coaching hub, operates without a single traffic signal. Despite the heavy influx of students and daily commuters, the city has maintained smooth traffic flow, setting an example in urban traffic management.
2.Smart Urban Planning
The Kota Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) implemented careful planning to keep roads free-flowing. Small diversion roads, widened streets, overbridges and underpasses at key intersections ensure that vehicles move efficiently without stopping at signals.
3.Government Initiatives
The city government built over two dozen flyovers and underpasses to create a completely signal-free network at major junctions. This not only reduced congestion but also eased the burden on traffic police and helped students reach their coaching classes on time.
4.Traffic before and after
Earlier, intersections like Aerodrome Square, Gobariya Bawdi Square, and Ghantaghar Square often faced long traffic jams. Today, the signal-free system allows vehicles to flow smoothly, providing relief to commuters while maintaining traffic discipline.
5.Kota’s model for the future
Kota demonstrates that with smart planning and strategic infrastructure, even densely populated cities can manage traffic efficiently. Its success provides a model for other Indian cities to reduce congestion and ensure smooth mobility for residents and visitors alike.