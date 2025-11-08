FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

INDIA

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

Kota, Rajasthan, runs completely without traffic lights, maintaining smooth flow even with thousands of students commuting daily.

Monica Singh | Nov 08, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

1.Kota: India’s Signal-Free City

Kota: India’s Signal-Free City
1

Kota, a busy city in Rajasthan and the country’s coaching hub, operates without a single traffic signal. Despite the heavy influx of students and daily commuters, the city has maintained smooth traffic flow, setting an example in urban traffic management.

2.Smart Urban Planning

Smart Urban Planning
2

The Kota Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) implemented careful planning to keep roads free-flowing. Small diversion roads, widened streets, overbridges and underpasses at key intersections ensure that vehicles move efficiently without stopping at signals.

3.Government Initiatives

Government Initiatives
3

The city government built over two dozen flyovers and underpasses to create a completely signal-free network at major junctions. This not only reduced congestion but also eased the burden on traffic police and helped students reach their coaching classes on time.

4.Traffic before and after

Traffic before and after
4

Earlier, intersections like Aerodrome Square, Gobariya Bawdi Square, and Ghantaghar Square often faced long traffic jams. Today, the signal-free system allows vehicles to flow smoothly, providing relief to commuters while maintaining traffic discipline.

TRENDING NOW

5.Kota’s model for the future

Kota’s model for the future
5

Kota demonstrates that with smart planning and strategic infrastructure, even densely populated cities can manage traffic efficiently. Its success provides a model for other Indian cities to reduce congestion and ensure smooth mobility for residents and visitors alike.

