THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...

INDIA
Monica Singh | Nov 13, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
1.Sheikh Majhwar Cemetery
Located in Godhra, the Sheikh Majhwar Cemetery spans 33 acres and is the largest cemetery in Asia. Established over 400 years ago, it holds countless graves, with the first dating back to 1800. The cemetery is an important historical site and a testament to Godhra’s rich past.
2.Tuwa Timba Hot Springs
Just 15 km from Godhra, Tuwa Timba Hot Springs is famous for its sulfur-rich waters, believed to cure skin diseases. Locals believe the springs have existed since the time of the Pandavas, and visitors come for both the therapeutic and spiritual benefits.
3.Jambu Ghoda Wildlife Sanctuary
Jambu Ghoda Wildlife Sanctuary, declared in 1990, offers a haven for wildlife such as wolves, jackals, and sloth bears. The sanctuary’s diverse flora and fauna make it a popular spot for nature lovers and photographers.
4.Trimandir
Trimandir is a magnificent temple located just 4.5 km from Godhra, known for its intricate carvings and statues of Jain, Shaivite, and Vaishnavite deities. The 151-inch statue of Lord Shri Simandhar Swami is the temple’s centrepiece, drawing visitors from all over.
5.Laxmi Vilas Palace
Located in Baroda, 81 km from Godhra, Laxmi Vilas Palace is a grand 19th-century palace, four times larger than Buckingham Palace. The palace is renowned for its stunning Indo-Saracenic architecture, artwork, and impressive collection of historical artefacts.
6.How to Reach Godhra
To reach Godhra, take a train to Godhra Junction or fly into Vadodara or Ahmedabad airports. From there, local transportation options like taxis and auto-rickshaws are available to explore the city's attractions.