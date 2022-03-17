These were the most polluted cities in North India during last winter

60 cities of North India were analysed based real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) official online portal.
A new air quality analysis done by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) assessed the air pollution levels across the bygone winters in India cities.
The study titled "All India Winter Air Quality Analysis" observed a spike in the particulate pollution across all regions, which stayed high, with varied range, during the winter months (from October 15, 2021 to February 28, 2022). The data for the study came from 326 official stations under the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) spanning across 161 cities in 26 states and UTs.
CSE's Urban Data Analytics Lab, conducted the study based on granular real-time data (15-minute averages) from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) official online portal, Central Control Room for Air Quality Management which is publicly available. 60 cities of North India were analysed. Here are the most polluted ones:
1. #1 Ghaziabad
PM2.5 average: 178 microgram per cubic metre
2. #2 Delhi
PM2.5 average: 170 microgram per cubic metre
#3 Faridabad
PM2.5 average: 161 microgram per cubic metre
#4 Manesar
PM2.5 average: 152 microgram per cubic metre
#5 Bagpat
PM2.5 average: 151 microgram per cubic metre
3. #6 Noida
PM2.5 average: 150 microgram per cubic metre
4. #7 Gurugram
PM2.5 average: 145 microgram per cubic metre
#8 Meerut
PM2.5 average: 143 microgram per cubic metre
#9 Hapur
PM2.5 average: 142 microgram per cubic metre
5. The cleanest cities in North India
J&K’s Srinagar was the cleanest followed Haryana’s Palwal, Punjab’s Bathinda and Rajasthan’s Alwar.
(With inputs from agencies)