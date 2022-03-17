These were the most polluted cities in North India during last winter

60 cities of North India were analysed based real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) official online portal.

A new air quality analysis done by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) assessed the air pollution levels across the bygone winters in India cities.

The study titled "All India Winter Air Quality Analysis" observed a spike in the particulate pollution across all regions, which stayed high, with varied range, during the winter months (from October 15, 2021 to February 28, 2022). The data for the study came from 326 official stations under the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) spanning across 161 cities in 26 states and UTs.

CSE's Urban Data Analytics Lab, conducted the study based on granular real-time data (15-minute averages) from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) official online portal, Central Control Room for Air Quality Management which is publicly available. 60 cities of North India were analysed. Here are the most polluted ones: