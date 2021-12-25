THESE states and UTs have imposed night curfews amid surge in Omicron cases

India reported 358 cases of the new variant across 17 states and UTs, with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting the highest number of infections.

With India's Omicron cases crossing the 300 mark, several states announced restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations and gatherings to curb the virus. India reported 358 cases of the new variant across 17 states and UTs, with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting the highest number of infections.

Earlier, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday warned that Omicron is spreading fast through communities and the doubling rate of the variant is 1.5 days. Delhi on Friday reported 180 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, a six-month high. Mumbai reported 680 new COVID-19 cases, a 78-day high. While Delhi has reported 67 Omicron cases, Maharashtra tally stands at 88.