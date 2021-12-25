THESE states and UTs have imposed night curfews amid surge in Omicron cases

India reported 358 cases of the new variant across 17 states and UTs, with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting the highest number of infections.
With India's Omicron cases crossing the 300 mark, several states announced restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations and gatherings to curb the virus. India reported 358 cases of the new variant across 17 states and UTs, with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting the highest number of infections.
Earlier, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday warned that Omicron is spreading fast through communities and the doubling rate of the variant is 1.5 days. Delhi on Friday reported 180 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, a six-month high. Mumbai reported 680 new COVID-19 cases, a 78-day high. While Delhi has reported 67 Omicron cases, Maharashtra tally stands at 88.
1. DDMA bans all cultural events and gatherings
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announce on Twitter that the national capital has achieved 100% COVID-19 vaccine first dose coverage. However, looking at the rising number of Omicron cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has banned all cultural events and gatherings to celebrate Christmas or New Year.
The DDMA has instructed the district magistrates to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread. It has allowed restaurants, bars, and auditoriums to function at 50% capacity while putting a ceiling of 200 people in gatherings related to marriage.
(Image Source: IANS)
2. Maharashtra imposes night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am
Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of Omicron cases announced night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am after a high level meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and members of the state COVID-19 task force on Thursday night.
As per the new guidelines there is a ban on gatherings of more than 5 persons at public places during night time. The state government has also announced restrictions on all public functions in the state. These rules are set to come into effect from midnight tonight.
Earlier, the state had imposed Section 144 in Mumbai till the midnight of December 31. It had said that no social gatherings can take place along the beaches or tourist hotspots in the metropolis.
(Image Source: ANI)
3. Madhya Pradesh imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am
Looking at the rising number of Omicron cases in the country, the Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure. The state government has advised people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols. The night curfew came into force from Thursday night.
(Image Source: ANI)
4. Gujarat extends night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in eight cities
Gujarat government on Friday announced extending the night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in eight cities including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh from December 25. Earlier the night curfew was from 1 am to 5 am.
(Image Source: ANI Digital)
5. Haryana imposes night curfew from January 1, 2022
Haryana has also announced night curfew in the state from January 1, 2022. The night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am. The state government has put a cap on gatherings of not more than 200 people. Earlier, Haryana had announced that eligible people who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted inside crowded places like malls, cinema halls and restaurants in Haryana from January 1, 2022.
(Image Source: IANS)
6. Karnataka puts restrictions on New Year celebrations
Karnataka government has also announced restrictions on the celebration of New Year. However, there won't be any restrictions on Christmas celebrations and prayer meetings at Churches. The state government has also asked the district authorities and health officials to enhance surveillance and designate contact tracers and quarantine observers to curb the spread.
(Image Source: Reuters)
7. Night curfew in UP from 11 pm to 5 am
In view of rising Omicron cases in several states in the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a state-wide night curfew from December 25. The night curfew will be applicable from 11 pm to 5 am.
CM Yogi Adityanath also instructed officials to cap the number of people attending events like marriages to 200. CM also asked the officials to ensure all traders follow the 'no mask, no goods' policy at their establishments. Masks will be mandatory for everyone on the streets or in the markets.
Uttar Pradesh government has invoked Section 144 of the CrPC in Noida and Lucknow till December 31 in view of Omicron concerns and the upcoming Christmas and New Year's festivities.
(Image Source: ANI)