In pics: How India is reeling in exteme heat as temperature touches 50.8 degrees Celsius

Rajasthan reeled under intense heat Saturday with Churu sizzling at 50.8 degrees Celsius, nine degrees above normal.
Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Kota recorded maximum temperatures of 49 degrees Celsius, 47.9 degrees Celsius, 47.2 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT department said.
Jodhpur, Barmer and Jaipur registered day temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius, 44.5 degrees Celsius, and 45.2 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.
Heat wave conditions are prevailing in parts of the state and the weather conditions would remain the same during the next two days.
1. A kid takes a bath in Delhi's burning heat
The national capital continued to reel under blistering heat Saturday with the mercury crossing the 46-degree mark in some parts of the city.
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for Delhi, recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, three notches more than the normal, and a low of 27.6 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 30 per cent and 56 per cent.
The weather stations at Palam, Ayanagar, and Jafarpur recorded maximum temperature at 46.1, 46 and 45.7 degrees Celsius respectively.
Mahesh Palawat of the Skymet Weather said heat wave conditions will persist in the national capital for another week and the maximum temperature will hover around 46 degrees Celsius.
Due to the easterly winds blowing in most parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, maximum temperatures may drop by one to two degrees Celsius in the Delhi-NCR region, while the night temperature may increase by a few degrees, he said.
Government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said due to intensified lifting of dust because of the high temperature, overall air quality in the city remained in the poor category, with PM10 being the major pollutant.
In large areas, a heat wave is declared when the mercury touches the 45-degree mark for two consecutive days and a severe heat wave is when the temperature soars to 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot.
In small areas, like the national capital, a heat wave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius even for a day.
On Friday, the mercury hit the 47-degree mark, the season's highest so far, in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri.
2. Heat wave sweeps Uttar Pradesh
Severe heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated places over East and West Uttar Pradesh on Saturday with Banda recording the highest temperature at 48 degrees Celsius, the Met office here said.
Day temperatures were appreciably above normal in Agra division, above normal in Varanasi, Allahabad, Moradabad, Jhansi, Meerut divisions and normal in the remaining division over the state, it said. Rain and thunderstorm with gusty wind of 30-40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over East UP on Sunday, while the western part of the state is most likely to be dry, the weatherman said.
3. Punjab and Harayana reel under severe heat wave
Heatwave conditions intensified in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Narnaul sizzling at 47.2 degrees Celsius.
Hisar experienced blistering heatwave conditions at 45.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, as per the Meteorological (MeT) Department report.
Among other parts of Haryana, Ambala and Karnal faced heat wave at 41.6 and 39 degrees Celsius respectively.
In Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana reeled under severe heatwave conditions with 45.7 and 44.1 degrees Celsius, up by five degrees above normal, respectively.
Patiala also witnessed heat wave at 43.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.
Union Territory Chandigarh, common capital of Punjab and Haryana, sizzled at 42.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.
According to the MeT department forecast, heat wave conditions will continue in Punjab and Haryana for till Sunday.
