The rebirth of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

As per the report of ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission India`s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi at 9:30 am, today. Modi will commission the carrier, housing state-of-the-art automation features and built for Rs 20,000 crore, at the Cochin Shipyard. INS Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India. It has been designed by the Indian Navy`s in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Notably, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.