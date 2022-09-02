Search icon
The rebirth of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

PM Narendra Modi will commission India`s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi at 9 am, today.

  • Sep 02, 2022, 09:31 AM IST

As per the report of ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission India`s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi at 9:30 am, today. Modi will commission the carrier, housing state-of-the-art automation features and built for Rs 20,000 crore, at the Cochin Shipyard. INS Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India. It has been designed by the Indian Navy`s in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Notably, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.

 

1. INS Vikrant commission

INS Vikrant commission
1/6

The Prime Minister will commission the aircraft carrier at 9:30 am at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi.

2. INS Vikrant name

INS Vikrant name
2/6

INS Vikrant was named after India's first aircraft carrier (which was in service from 1961 to 1997) that played a vital role in the 1971 war with Pakistan.

3. India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier

India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier
3/6

Warships were built using indigenous equipment and machinery supplied by India's major industrial houses as well as over 100 MSMEs

4. INS Vikrant- The multi role ship

INS Vikrant- The multi role ship
4/6

INS Vikrant is capable of supporting 30 aircraft; MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 and MH-60R multi-role helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopters and Light Combat Aircraft to be deployed on the ship.

5. INS Vikrant's special design

INS Vikrant's special design
5/6

INS Vikrant has around 2,200 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,600 that include specialised cabins to accommodate women officers and sailors.

6. A medical complex inside that INS Vikrant

A medical complex inside that INS Vikrant
6/6

INS Vikrant also has a full-fledged medical complex with the latest equipment including a physiotherapy clinic, ICU, laboratories and isolation ward

