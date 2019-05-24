‘The North Remembers’: Smriti Irani’s GoT meme game on point after toppling Rahul in Amethi

From the triumph of the 'Starks' in the show to the landslide win for the BJP in the 17th general elections, the two have followed a close line. BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency after defeating her rival, Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi, has summed up her success in a quote from the ultra-popular series.
'The North Remembers' the victories and the defeats. It has been a month of wins and loses, be it the finale of HBO fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones' or the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
She shared a silhouette picture of a direwolf on the backdrop of the moon with a quote from the series 'The North Remembers'. Irani is an avid Game of Thrones fan, and even chastised a Twitter user once for giving her spoilers.
This also comes in the wake of BJP's triumph over most parts in North India.
1. Cong disdain for North
Incidentally, a Congress spokesperson – Shama Mohamed – had claimed that North Indian voters were 'less educated and easily influenced'.
In a shocking statement, which reflects the grand old party’s hubris, Congress spokesperson and All India Congress Committee panellist Shama Mohamed called North India voters ‘less educated and easily influenced’ by the media after exit polls indicated a reversal for Congress in the region.
During a debate, Mohamed claimed that North Indian voters were ‘more pliable’ and more prone to be swayed by ‘hype surrounding Modi government'.
She claimed that the North Indian voters were less educated than their Southern counterparts, which also leaves them prone to getting influenced by WhatsApp forwards and “the hype around Balakot air strike”.
The exit polls suggest big wins for India in the Northern states including Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
"North Indian voters are pliable, they are not as educated as the voters in the South, they listen to the media" This is what the @INCIndia spokesperson had to say .. If these are the excuses that Congress and their minions are hiding behind then they will never learn. pic.twitter.com/cBugLdiPEc— Aadit Kapadia આદિત કાપડિયા (@ask0704) May 21, 2019
2. 'Queen in the North'
Acknowledging Smriti's win in the North and adding that there is love from the South too, an Instagram user commented, "Dont worry mam there is love from south kerala too just that we need better speakers communicators and planing in kerala we tried our best but not enough follow up or action was there suresh ji kumanam ji and k surendran ji are awesome candidates who if there was proper planing and time with resources could have yielded results."
He added that Irani was "the symbol of women empowerment #giantslayer jai hind".
A 'GoT' inspired fan also exuded their love and commented, "Queen in the North".
Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi with a margin of 55,120 votes. This comes as a historic win for Irani because Amethi parliamentary seat is considered a Congress stronghold.
At the national level, BJP, whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank has won 288 seats and is leading on 15 as per the latest details updated on the website of the Election Commission.
3. Raj Babbar accepts responsibility
In a Hindi tweet, Babbar not only congratulated the winners of the election but also took responsibility of the Congress' performance.
"Congratulations to the winners who won people's trust. The results are disappointing for Uttar Pradesh Congress . I consider myself at fault for not being able to carry out my responsibilities in the right manner. I will put forth my point with the party leadership," the actor-turned-politician wrote on the micro-blogging website, in a way hinting that he may tender resignation.
Babbar was contesting from Fatehpur Sikri parliamentary constituency, which he lost to Raj Singh Cheher of BJP by a significant margin of 2.7 lakh votes.
The party had pinned hopes on Uttar Pradesh - the most politically significant state of the country- to better their Lok Sabha tally. However, despite Priyanka Gandhi being in-charge of Congress' fortunes in the eastern part of the state, the party faced a complete wash-out.