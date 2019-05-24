‘The North Remembers’: Smriti Irani’s GoT meme game on point after toppling Rahul in Amethi

From the triumph of the 'Starks' in the show to the landslide win for the BJP in the 17th general elections, the two have followed a close line. BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency after defeating her rival, Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi, has summed up her success in a quote from the ultra-popular series.

'The North Remembers' the victories and the defeats. It has been a month of wins and loses, be it the finale of HBO fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones' or the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

She shared a silhouette picture of a direwolf on the backdrop of the moon with a quote from the series 'The North Remembers'. Irani is an avid Game of Thrones fan, and even chastised a Twitter user once for giving her spoilers.

This also comes in the wake of BJP's triumph over most parts in North India.