Tejashwi Yadav: Deputy CM of Bihar was once an IPL player, here’s a look at his cricket journey

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday. Before he became a master of the game of politics, Tejashwi Yadav was a cricketer.
Son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, politics was never the first choice of Tejashwi’s career as he spent a brief part of his life playing cricket.
Here’s a look at his cricket journey:
1. Tejashwi in IPL
Tejashwi Yadav was a part of the Daredevils squad from 2008 till 2012 but never made it to the Playing XI of the team.
2. Class 10 drop out
He dropped from Class 10 to pursue a career in sports. He was studying at Delhi Public School, RK Puram in Delhi. He was a middle-order batsman with a good cover drive.
He graduated to Delhi’s under-17 and later under-19 cricket team at the same time when Virat Kohli was playing.
3. Tejashwi as a Delhi Daredevils player
Tejashwi was picked by the Delhi Daredevils for the 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL). He remained on the reserve bench of the team between 2008 and 2012. Later in 2012, he gave up on cricket and decided to focus on politics.
4. Tejashwi Yadav played Ranji Trophy
Tejashwi got an opportunity in the Jharkhand team in 2009, when he landed in Ranchi against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy Plate League. But he was able to score only one run in his debut innings.
5. Standby player in world cup winning U-19 team
Tejashwi was also selected on the list of standby players for the world cup winning U-19 Indian national cricket team.