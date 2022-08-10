Tejashwi Yadav: Deputy CM of Bihar was once an IPL player, here’s a look at his cricket journey

Now a Deputy CM of Bihar, politics was never the first choice of Tejashwi’s career as he spent a brief part of his life playing cricket.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday. Before he became a master of the game of politics, Tejashwi Yadav was a cricketer.

Son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, politics was never the first choice of Tejashwi’s career as he spent a brief part of his life playing cricket.

Here’s a look at his cricket journey: