In pics, Tejas Express: From LCD TV to Bio-vacuum toilets, here are all interesting features of train

Get a glimpse of the Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai, India's second private train:
India's second private train, Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai was flagged off on January 17. This train aims to offer Indian Railway passengers world-class comfort with a special focus on business travellers between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The tickets for train number 82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express can be booked from the official website of IRCTC. The train has been garnering praise for its top-class facilities. The photos of the train are shared on social media.
Here's a glimpse of the Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai:
1. Tejas Express launch
The first Tejas project by Indian Railways was launched last year between Lucknow and Delhi. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, aimed at business travellers started its commercial run on January 19, 2020. (Image: Twitter)
2. Executive Chair car
The train's executive chair car coaches also have personalised LED entertainment-cum-information screens. (Image: Twitter)
3. Button-operated venetian blinds
IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express has windows with button-operated venetian blinds and wide glass-bottom luggage racks. (Image: Twitter)
4. Bio-toilets
IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train toilets are bio-toilets and modular and swanky fittings, health faucets etc. (Image: Twitter)
5. Automatic doors
Automatic doors for entering and exiting the train and also sliding interconnecting doors between coaches. (Image: Twitter)