In pics, Tejas Express: From LCD TV to Bio-vacuum toilets, here are all interesting features of train

India's second private train, Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai was flagged off on January 17. This train aims to offer Indian Railway passengers world-class comfort with a special focus on business travellers between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The tickets for train number 82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express can be booked from the official website of IRCTC. The train has been garnering praise for its top-class facilities. The photos of the train are shared on social media.

