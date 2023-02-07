Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

In pics, Tejas Express: From LCD TV to Bio-vacuum toilets, here are all interesting features of train

Get a glimpse of the Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai, India's second private train:

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 07, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

India's second private train, Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai was flagged off on January 17. This train aims to offer Indian Railway passengers world-class comfort with a special focus on business travellers between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The tickets for train number 82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express can be booked from the official website of IRCTC. The train has been garnering praise for its top-class facilities. The photos of the train are shared on social media. 

Here's a glimpse of the Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai:

1. Tejas Express launch

Tejas Express launch
1/5

The first Tejas project by Indian Railways was launched last year between Lucknow and Delhi. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, aimed at business travellers started its commercial run on January 19, 2020. (Image: Twitter)

2. Executive Chair car

Executive Chair car
2/5

The train's executive chair car coaches also have personalised LED entertainment-cum-information screens. (Image: Twitter)

 

3. Button-operated venetian blinds

Button-operated venetian blinds
3/5

IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express has windows with button-operated venetian blinds and wide glass-bottom luggage racks. (Image: Twitter)

 

4. Bio-toilets

Bio-toilets
4/5

IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train toilets are bio-toilets and modular and swanky fittings, health faucets etc. (Image: Twitter)

 

5. Automatic doors

Automatic doors
5/5

Automatic doors for entering and exiting the train and also sliding interconnecting doors between coaches. (Image: Twitter)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India weapon systems showcased at 74th R-Day parade
Covid-19 fourth wave precaution: Try these Yoga asanas to boost immunity
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Job alert: More than 58,000 teaching and non-teaching positions available in govt schools, institutions
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.