Lok Sabha Election 2019 Resutl: Post-Jaya AIADMK face humilating reversal, DMK-Cong alliance sweep Tamil Nadu

The exit polls have painted a bleak picture for the AIADMK, even as the ruling party keeps a nervous eye on the bypolls to know its fate.

The absence of its charismatic leader late J Jayalalithaa appeared to have cost the ruling AIADMK dear as it is staring at a virtual rout with the DMK staging a spectacular electoral comeback in the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

From being the third largest party in the outgoing Lok Sabha with 37 seats, the AIADMK has to now contend with single digit tally, pushed to the third spot behind arch rival DMK and Congress despite fighting the polls as part of a "mega alliance" with parties, including the BJP.

Trends in the counting of votes polled in the April 18 elections indicate a possibility of victory in only two of the 20 Parliamentary constituencies AIADMK contested, of the total 38 in the state.

The AIADMK fought the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on its own and Jayalaalithaa had famously said then "this lady is better than BJP's Modi" as she led the party to the landslide victory.

In a total reversal, DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance is ahead in 36 seats, leaving AIADMK far behind with leads in just two seats as Tamil Nadu remained untouched by the "Modi wave".