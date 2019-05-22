Tamil Nadu Constituencies to watch for 2019 Lok Sabha election results

Tamil Nadu is a large state that has played a key role in the formation of all coalition governments from 1996 to 2014. With 39 seats, the state has seen battles that have delivered dramatic rises and shocking defeats.

The state is dominated by the Dravidian parties - the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The BJP has never had more than a token presence in Tamil Nadu, while the Congress is a spent force and has not formed a government in the state since 1967. The 'national' parties - whether it is the BJP, Congress or Left - have always needed to ally with either the DMK or AIADMK to be able to win even a single seat.

The BJP and the Congress are both part of alliances led by AIADMK and DMK respectively. And this has created the potential for a ton of drama.