Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here

INDIA
Anshika Pandey | May 04, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
1.Leema Rose Martin - AIADMK:
Leema Rose Martin, the wife of well-known lottery businessman Santiago Martin, stands as the richest candidate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. She has declared assets exceeding Rs 5,863 crore and is contesting from the Lalgudi constituency in Tiruchirappalli on an AIADMK ticket.
2.Thalapathy Vijay - TVK:
Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has declared assets of over ₹648 crore. Entering electoral politics for the first time, he is contesting from two prominent urban seats, Perambur in North Chennai and Tiruchi East.
3.Aadhav Arjuna - TVK:
Aadhav Arjuna, a sports administrator with assets worth more than Rs 534 crore, is contesting from Villivakkam in Chennai. He also serves as the General Secretary for Election Campaign Management in TVK and is up against strong rivals from both DMK and AIADMK.
4.Dr. Esakki Subaya - AIADMK:
Businessman and administrator Dr Esakki Subaya has declared assets of around Rs 419 crore, making him one of the wealthiest candidates from AIADMK. He is contesting from the Ambasamudram constituency in Tirunelveli district in the 2026 elections.
Also read: Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here
5.Karthik Mohan - DMK:
Karthik Mohan is the richest candidate from the ruling DMK, with declared assets of over Rs 346 crore. He is contesting from Villivakkam, a key constituency, where he faces competition from both AIADMK and TVK candidates.