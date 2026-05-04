Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch

INDIA
Sagar Malik | May 04, 2026, 01:31 AM IST
1.Kolathur
One of the most politically-charged constituencies is Kolathur, which has been a stronghold of DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin. He is being challenged by the AIADMK's P Santhana Krishnan and the TVK's VS Babu.
2.Edappadi
This is another crucial constituency, which has elected AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami consecutively since 2011. In this year's polls, he is facing DMK candidate Kaasi and the NTK's Priyadharshini.
3.Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, which was merged in 2008, is another key seat as it is held by Stalin's son Udhayanidhi. In the 2026 election, he has been challenged by the AIADMK's Adhi Rajaram, the NTK's Ayisha Begum, and the TVK's D Selvam.
4.Katpadi
Another constituency which will be closely watched is Katpadi, which has been held by the DMK's Durai Murugan for a long time. This time, he is facing the AIADMK's V Ramu and the TVK's M Sudhakar.
5.Perambur
Yet another keenly-observed seat will be Perambur, from where film star Vijay is making his electoral debut. The candidates pitted against him are the DMK's RD Sekar, the PMK's M Thilagabama, and NTK's Vetri Tamizhan.