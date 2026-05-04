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Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch

Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra, big face-offs to watch

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata vs Suvendu, 5 big face-offs to watch

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Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch

Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra, big face-offs to watch

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata vs Suvendu, 5 big face-offs to watch

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Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch

Counting of votes is set to take place in Tamil Nadu after high-stakes assembly elections were held last month. Chief Minister MK Stalin is looking to retain power, while the AIADMK tries to unseat him. Actor Vijay is also making his debut with the polls. Here are 5 key electoral battles to watch.

Sagar Malik | May 04, 2026, 01:31 AM IST

1.Kolathur

Kolathur
1

One of the most politically-charged constituencies is Kolathur, which has been a stronghold of DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin. He is being challenged by the AIADMK's P Santhana Krishnan and the TVK's VS Babu.

 

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2.Edappadi

Edappadi
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This is another crucial constituency, which has elected AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami consecutively since 2011. In this year's polls, he is facing DMK candidate Kaasi and the NTK's Priyadharshini.

 

3.Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
3

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, which was merged in 2008, is another key seat as it is held by Stalin's son Udhayanidhi. In the 2026 election, he has been challenged by the AIADMK's Adhi Rajaram, the NTK's Ayisha Begum, and the TVK's D Selvam.

 

4.Katpadi

Katpadi
4

Another constituency which will be closely watched is Katpadi, which has been held by the DMK's Durai Murugan for a long time. This time, he is facing the AIADMK's V Ramu and the TVK's M Sudhakar.

 

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5.Perambur

Perambur
5

Yet another keenly-observed seat will be Perambur, from where film star Vijay is making his electoral debut. The candidates pitted against him are the DMK's RD Sekar, the PMK's M Thilagabama, and NTK's Vetri Tamizhan.

 

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