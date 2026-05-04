Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch

3 . Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni

3

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, which was merged in 2008, is another key seat as it is held by Stalin's son Udhayanidhi. In the 2026 election, he has been challenged by the AIADMK's Adhi Rajaram, the NTK's Ayisha Begum, and the TVK's D Selvam.