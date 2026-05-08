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Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee

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Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more

Suvendu Adhikari became West Bengal’s new Chief Minister after defeating Mamata Banerjee. Know all about his personal life, education, political journey, family, net worth and his key role in the Nandigram movement.

Anshika Pandey | May 08, 2026, 04:03 PM IST

1.Suvendu Adhikari became Bengal’s Chief Minister:

Suvendu Adhikari became Bengal’s Chief Minister:
1

Suvendu Adhikari emerged as the BJP’s top leader in West Bengal after defeating Mamata Banerjee in a major political contest. Following BJP’s historic win in the state, he has become West Bengal’s new Chief Minister, marking a major shift in Bengal politics.

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2.Suvendu Adhikari Nandigram movement:

Suvendu Adhikari Nandigram movement:
2

The Nandigram movement (2007–2008) protested against forced land acquisition for an SEZ project by Indonesia’s Salim Group. Suvendu Adhikari led the Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee (BUPC) and became the face of the agitation. The March 14, 2007, police firing, which killed at least 14 people, became a turning point in Bengal politics and helped end 34 years of Left rule.

3.Family:

Family:
3

Suvendu Adhikari comes from a powerful political family. His father, Sisir Adhikari, was a former Union Minister and MP. His brothers Dibyendu Adhikari and Soumendu Adhikari are also active politicians and BJP leaders in West Bengal. And Suvendu Adhikari is unmarried.

4.Education:

Education:
4

He studied at Contai High School in Purba Medinipur and completed his B.A. from Pravat Kumar College under Vidyasagar University. He later earned an M.A. degree from Rabindra Bharati University in 2011 and also studied through Netaji Subhas Open University.

Also read: BJP’s First Bengal CM: Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh among top contenders, 2 deputy CMs on cards

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5.Net worth:

Net worth:
5

As per his 2026 election affidavit, Suvendu Adhikari’s total net worth is around Rs 85.87 lakh. His assets include ancestral land, residential property, bank deposits, KVP and NSC savings. His annual income is reported at Rs 17.38 lakh, and he has zero liabilities.

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