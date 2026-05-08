Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more

2 . Suvendu Adhikari Nandigram movement:

2

The Nandigram movement (2007–2008) protested against forced land acquisition for an SEZ project by Indonesia’s Salim Group. Suvendu Adhikari led the Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee (BUPC) and became the face of the agitation. The March 14, 2007, police firing, which killed at least 14 people, became a turning point in Bengal politics and helped end 34 years of Left rule.