Succession battle in NCP: Who will inherit Ajit Pawar's political mantle, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?

The next probable successor of Ajit Pawar can be one of his son. His elder son Parth was projected as his political heir when he fought from Maval in 2019 Lok Sabha election, but he faced a defeat. Since then, he has not been politically active and not developed a strong constituency network or party following. This may hinder him to succeed Ajit Pawar. His younger son, Jay Pawar is not active in politics and has not contested any elections. However, he has accompanied his family members in the election campaigning. The chances of his sons to succeed are low.