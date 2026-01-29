FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Succession battle in NCP: Who will inherit Ajit Pawar's political mantle, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?

Ajit Pawar's demise has left a void in Maharashtra's politics. NCP is now left without a clear leader. Who is going to succeed Ajit Pawar as chief of NCP? His sons Parth and Jay Pawar, who have been away from politics, his wife Sunetra Pawar, or will it be any person out of the Pawar Parivaar?

Vanshika Tyagi | Jan 29, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

1.Sunetra Pawar

Sunetra Pawar
1

Sunetra Ajit Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, is an Indian politician from Maharashtra and a member of the Pawar political family. She is currently serving as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra as a member of the Nationalist Congress Party. Sunetra Pawar has been a prominent figure in public life for more than a decade. She is considered as a direct option to be the next chief of NCP, and manage family's stronghold in Baramati.

2.Sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar

Sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar
2

The next probable successor of Ajit Pawar can be one of his son. His elder son Parth was projected as his political heir when he fought from Maval in 2019 Lok Sabha election, but he faced a defeat. Since then, he has not been politically active and not developed a strong constituency network or party following. This may hinder him to succeed Ajit Pawar. His younger son, Jay Pawar is not active in politics and has not contested any elections. However, he has accompanied his family members in the election campaigning. The chances of his sons to succeed are low.

3.Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar
3

Sharad Pawar, the founder of NCP before its splits, is also likely to emerge as the leader of new 'merged' NCP after the demise of his nephew Ajit Pawar. However, these are mere speculations and the question remains that will Ajit Pawar's NCP merge to Sharad Pawar's side, now run by his daughter Supriya Sule?

4.Praful Patel

Praful Patel
4

Praful Patel has been a close associate of Ajit Pawar. He is a veteran poliical strategist and former union minister. Praful Patel joined Ajit Pawar's NCP after the 2023 split, and has been a loyalist to him. He is considered the most realistic option to succeed Ajit Pawar as chief of NCP. However, what he lacks is a strong command and Ajit Pawar's stature in Maharahtra's politics, and managing alliances and splits can be a challenge for him.

5.Dhananjay Munde

Dhananjay Munde
5

Dhananjay Munde, also an associate of Ajit, is one of the few NCP leaders with popular appeal. He can also emerge as the probable chief of NCP. Along with him NCP continues to have several heavyweight leaders in Maharashtra, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dattatreya Bharne, Manikrao Kokate.

