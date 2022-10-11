Stray dogs in India: Five facts about them you should know

Stray dogs in India: We will tell you five facts about stray dogs that many do not know.
Most of us are dog lovers and have no issues with any kind of dog. However, after recent cases of dog bites across India, there have been major concerns about the stray dog menace.
The Supreme Court last month suggested that people who routinely feed stray dogs could be made responsible for their vaccination and also liable to bear the costs if those animals attack people. The top court also emphasised that there is a need to find a solution to the stray dogs` menace.
1. Stray dogs are healthier than many other breeds
Even though they do not get nutritious food, Indian stray dogs are tough pups. They can brave the harsh climate whether it's winter or summer in our country. If you want to adopt one, then this is one aspect you do not have to worry about. (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)
2. Easy to train
Some of us think that only pet or expensive breed dogs can be trained, but this is a major myth as Indian stray dogs can be trained too. They are very smart and they learn commands like all other dog breeds.
3. Population
There are more than 35 million stray dogs in India which is why it is important to get them all sterilized and make use of animal birth control programs run by the government and MCD. The lesser the number, the more we can care for these dogs.
4. Notched ears
You can identify whether a dog is a sterilized stray or not by noticing the ears. They will have a cut on their ears. So when you approach them to feed, keep an eye on their ears. (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)
5. Weight
The average male dog weighs 15 to 35 kg and the female weighs 15 to 25 kg and the same goes with their height. Male dogs are taller than females.