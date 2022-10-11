Stray dogs in India: Five facts about them you should know

Stray dogs in India: We will tell you five facts about stray dogs that many do not know.

Most of us are dog lovers and have no issues with any kind of dog. However, after recent cases of dog bites across India, there have been major concerns about the stray dog menace.

The Supreme Court last month suggested that people who routinely feed stray dogs could be made responsible for their vaccination and also liable to bear the costs if those animals attack people. The top court also emphasised that there is a need to find a solution to the stray dogs` menace.

Today, we will tell you five facts about stray dogs that many do not know.