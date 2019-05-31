'Stone pelters in Kashmir pack your bags': Twitter reacts to Amit Shah's appointment as HM

He was party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and helped BJP and its allies win 73 out of 80 seats. In 2019 too, Shah managed BJP election campaign and also rigorously campaigned at the same time, which lead BJP winning 303 seats. BJP became the first party in India, since 1971, to return with full majority.

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday was appointed as Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) a day after he was sworn-in as Union Minister in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Shah's predecessor Rajnath Singh was appointed as the Defence Minister.



A trusted lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah vacated his Rajya Sabha seat to contest the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and won from Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency.



Shah also referred as 'Chanakya' of modern day politics, had handled several key portfolios in the Gujarat government including the Home Ministry when BJP returned to power with Narendra Modi as its Chief Minister in 2002.

Meanwhile, who will be appointed as the party chief is yet to be ascertained.



Shah in the past had managed election campaigns of BJP since 1989. With his excellent election management expertise, he managed the election campaign of BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani's election from Ahmedabad constituency in 1989.