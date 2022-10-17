Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height

The government of India frequently creates brand-new statues, idols, and sculptures that are placed in cities so that we can remember our national heroes, freedom fighters, and other figures. Since India is a multi-religious nation, we have a number of deities that are associated with Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, etc. Due to the respect and devotion of the pilgrims, beautiful mammoth statues of religious deities have been erected at the majority of pilgrimage sites. Our nation currently takes pride in housing numerous enormous sculptures and is working to build even better ones. In their respective disciplines, a few of these statues in India claim to be the highest in the world. They are also major tourist attractions and attract a massive number of tourists from around the globe, strengthening the tourism industry of the country.