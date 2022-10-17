Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height

List of 5 tallest statues in India.
The government of India frequently creates brand-new statues, idols, and sculptures that are placed in cities so that we can remember our national heroes, freedom fighters, and other figures. Since India is a multi-religious nation, we have a number of deities that are associated with Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, etc. Due to the respect and devotion of the pilgrims, beautiful mammoth statues of religious deities have been erected at the majority of pilgrimage sites. Our nation currently takes pride in housing numerous enormous sculptures and is working to build even better ones. In their respective disciplines, a few of these statues in India claim to be the highest in the world. They are also major tourist attractions and attract a massive number of tourists from around the globe, strengthening the tourism industry of the country.
1. Statue of Unity
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as "The Iron Man of India," is honoured by the Statue of Unity. The statue was created to inspire Indians through Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's patriotism and freedom struggle and to spread his vision of India. As the "Tallest Statue in the World," the bronze statue of the founding father of the Republic of India is 182 metres tall and commands the attention of the entire world. The monument of unity is situated in Gujrat, on the river island of Sadhu Bet, by the banks of the River Narmada, with a 3.2 kilometre view of the Narmada Dam (Sardar Sarovar Dam).
2. Paritala Anjaneya temple
The Veera Abhaya Anjaneya Hanuman Swami statue is the tallest Hanuman temple in the world, and it can be seen at Paritala town, which is close to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The statue, which stands 135 feet (41 metres) tall, was erected in 2003. There is a little Hanuman Mandir called Paritala Anjaneya Temple at the base of this statue in India.
3. Thiruvalluvar statue
This stunning statue in India, honouring the great poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, is located on a little island close to Kanyakumari. Tirukkural, a revered text in Tamil literature, was written by Thiruvalluvar, a famous figure in the world of literature. In an act of dedication, the statue's construction began in 1990 and went on until 1999, when it was ultimately finished. This monument is placed atop a 38-foot pedestal and rises to a majestic height of 133 feet.
4. Tathagata Tsal
Tathagata Tsal, sometimes referred to as the Buddha Park of Ravangla, is a lovely park located in the Ravangla (Rabong) neighbourhood of Sikkim's South Sikkim province. The park's huge Buddha statue, which stands 130 feet tall and serves as its centrepiece, is the major attraction (40 m).
5. Dhyana Buddha Statue
A gigantic statue of Buddha named Dhyana Buddha Statue was erected in Amaravathi, Andhra Pradesh. The statue, which stands 125 feet tall, is situated along the banks of the Krishna River. A Lotus pandal supports its eight pillars. Another statue in India with a museum below it housing Buddhist texts and other pertinent artefacts is this one.