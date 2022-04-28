States, UTs that have made wearing face masks compulsory, check complete list

The decision to mandate face maks was taken by several state governments after they had relaxed it recently.
Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 and a possibility of the 4th wave, several states, and UTs recently brought back the rule of wearing face masks in public, compulsory.
The decision to mandate face maks was taken by several state governments after they had relaxed it as the country was witnessing a steady dip in cases of Covid-19.
Here is a list of states and UTs the wearing of masks compulsory
1. Chandigarh and Goa
The Chandigarh administration recently made the wearing of face masks compulsory and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for violaters.
The Public Health Department, Goa, said in an advisory, "Government desires that given the emerging COVID situation across the country, all the citizens be advised to continue wearing masks at all public places and also to continue observing all COVID appropriate behaviour as an important preventive measure."
2. Delhi
The Delhi government, on April 22, made masks mandatory again and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for violaters.
3. Kerala
The Kerala government mandated the wearing of masks on Wednesday. Dr V P Joy (Chief Secretary), by the order of the state governor, said, "...In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20 (3) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, hereby orders that wearing of masks in all public places, gatherings, workplaces and during transport will be compulsory in the state. Violation of above instructions shall be punishable under the provisions of DM Act and other relevant laws in force."
4. Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu government made wearing masks compulsory and also announced a fine of Rs 500 for violaters.
5. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
In Andhra Pradesh, a fine of Rs 100 will be levied if someone is found not wearing a face mask.
Whereas, in Telangana, a fine of Rs 1000 would be imposed if someone is found without a mask.
6. Uttar Pradesh
The Uttar Pradesh government made face masks compulsory in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow.