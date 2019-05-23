'Standing strong against Pak terror to put peaceful Hindus first': Katie Hopkins says Modi has ‘defied lies of left' She wrote on Twitter: “Standing strong against Pakistani terror to put peaceful Hindus first. India will defy the lies of the left - just as America, Australia, and the populists of Europe have done. Stand by for a huge @narendramodi win. #ModiAaRahaHai” DNA Web Team

May 23, 2019, 10:27 AM IST Weighing in on the Indian general elections, conservative British media personality Katie Hopkins said India has ‘defied the lies of the left’ just like America. She wrote on Twitter: “Standing strong against Pakistani terror to put peaceful Hindus first. India will defy the lies of the left - just as America, Australia, and the populists of Europe have done. Stand by for a huge @narendramodi win. #ModiAaRahaHai” Katie Hopkins is a well-known English personality who’s often controversy’s favourite child for her comments on Islam and multi-culturalism. Huge day for India’s Uniter in Chief.



1. Time Magazine on Modi

1/3 The TIME magazine has featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the cover of its international edition with a controversial headline and a secondary one that reads "Modi the Reformer" as the country enters the final phase of the mammoth general election.

The American magazine's May 20, 2019 international editions - the Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia and South Pacific - feature the Modi cover story with the main headline "India's Divider in Chief" while the US edition has a cover story on Democrat Elizabeth Warren who is running for the White House in 2020.

The article "India's Divider in Chief" is written by Aatish Taseer, son of Indian journalist Tavleen Singh and late Pakistani politician and businessman Salmaan Taseer.

It also said the opposition Congress party has little to offer other than the dynastic principle.

The article "Modi the Reformer" is authored by Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group, a global political risk research and consulting firm.

The cover depicts a portrait of 68-year-old Modi.

The articles inside the magazine have the titles "Can the World's Largest Democracy Endure Another Five Years of a Modi Government?", written by Taseer and "Modi Is India's Best Hope for Economic Reform", by Bremmer.

Taseer's article notes that "If in 2014 he (Modi) was able to exploit differences in order to create a climate of hope, in 2019 he is asking people to stave off their desperation by living for their differences alone.

"Then he was a messiah, ushering in a future too bright to behold, one part Hindu renaissance, one part South Korea's economic programme. Now he is merely a politician who has failed to deliver, seeking re-election. Whatever else might be said about the election, hope is off the menu," he says.

In 2014, Modi converted cultural anger into economic promise. He spoke of jobs and development. Taking a swipe at the socialist state, he famously said, 'Government has no business being in business'. That election, though it is hard to believe now, was an election of hope, the article says.



2. BJP set for resounding comeback

2/3 The BJP appeared set for a resounding comeback on Thursday with leads in 269 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 51, according to trends available with the Election Commission for 495 of 542 Lok Sabha seats.

As votes for the seven-phase parliamentary polls were counted on Thursday, the DMK was ahead in 20 seats, the Janata Dal-United in 15, the Trinamool Congress in 20 and the Bahujan Samaj Party in 12 and its ally Samajwadi Party in eight seats, according to the poll panel.

Television channels showed the BJP surging ahead with leads in more than 320 seats.

As the trends came in, pointing to another tenure of Narendra Modi as prime minister, there were reports of celebrations in the BJP's party offices across the country.

The trends of the ruling party's leads were in sync with the exit polls, most of which predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would be on course to retain power for a second term.

In 2014, the BJP won 282 seats, leaving the Congress with an all-time low of 44 seats against the 206 it won in 2009.





