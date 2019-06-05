Srinagar: Stone pelters clash with J&K Police after Eid prayers, hold up posters supporting Zakir Musa, Masood Azhar

Stones were pelted at security guards near Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, while posters supporting terrorist Zakir Musa and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar were seen in the area.
Clashes broke out between locals and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday morning in several districts of the state, soon after the Eid prayers. The instances of clashes and stone pelting were reported at several places in downtown Srinagar, Pulwama, Sopore, Baramulla and other areas of the Valley. In Baramulla district, the clashes took place near Jamia Masjid in Sopore town.
Stones were pelted at security guards near Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, while posters supporting terrorist Zakir Musa and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar were seen in the area.
In Nowhatta area of the city, masked protestors reportedly held banners in support of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and slain militant commander Zakir Musa. However, police officials said they are verifying the veracity of these reports. Security forces exercised maximum restraint while dealing with the law and order situation, they said.
1. Trouble in Srinagar
The situation elsewhere in the valley remained peaceful, they said.
The biggest gathering of devotees was witnessed at Hazratbal shrine where thousands of faithful offered the Eid prayers, officials said.
Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta in the old city also witnessed a huge crowd. People also thronged to Sonawar and Soura shrines in the heart of the city, they said, adding similar gatherings were held at all districts headquarters and major towns of the valley.
2. Pak flags unfurled
According to the eyewitnesses, the youths who clashed with the forces were chanting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Also, masked youth unfurled Pakistan and flags of terrorist organisations. They also tried to march through the streets. The police had to use teargas shells to disperse the protesters, who in turn resorted to stone pelting, triggering clashes. To maintain law and order in the area, additional forces have also been deployed.
3. Trouble in Pulwama
In another separate incident, unidentified terrorists shot at two civilians killing a woman and critically injuring a youth in Pulwama district of the state. The incident took place at Narbal village of Kakapora area in the district. The youth has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment. The woman died on her way to the hospital.
The woman has been identified as Nigeena Bano and the youth as Mohammad Sultan. A case has been registered in the matter. An investigation has been initiated in the incident.