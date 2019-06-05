Srinagar: Stone pelters clash with J&K Police after Eid prayers, hold up posters supporting Zakir Musa, Masood Azhar

Stones were pelted at security guards near Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, while posters supporting terrorist Zakir Musa and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar were seen in the area.

Clashes broke out between locals and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday morning in several districts of the state, soon after the Eid prayers. The instances of clashes and stone pelting were reported at several places in downtown Srinagar, Pulwama, Sopore, Baramulla and other areas of the Valley. In Baramulla district, the clashes took place near Jamia Masjid in Sopore town.

In Nowhatta area of the city, masked protestors reportedly held banners in support of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and slain militant commander Zakir Musa. However, police officials said they are verifying the veracity of these reports. Security forces exercised maximum restraint while dealing with the law and order situation, they said.