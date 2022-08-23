Sonali Phogat death: Biggest controversies of TikTok star

Throughout her career, Phogat has frequently been involved in a number of controversies here are some big controversies related to her
Actress-turned-politician Sonali Phogat reportedly died from a heart attack on Monday (August 22) night. Phogat entered the BJP Working Committee while pursuing a career in television after starting her career as an anchor for Hisar Doordarshan.
Phogat ran for the Adampur seat in the 2019 Haryana assembly elections after joining the Bhartiya Janta Party for a while, but she was defeated by her opponent. Throughout her career, Phogat has frequently been involved in a number of controversies. Here are some big controversies related to Sonali Phogat.
1. Sonali Phogat slapped an officer
Sonali Phogat made headlines after slapping an officer. According to reports, Sonali Phogat assaulted a senior officer of the Haryana Kisan Anaj Mandi Committee in June 2020, initially slapping him then beating him with her slippers.
The police began an inquiry after Sonali's video went viral by filing a complaint. According to a report by Zee News, Sonali repeated the point afterwards and stated that she would not hold back from thrashing such people with slippers again if they don't respect women and say the wrong things.
2. For making objectionable remarks on Facebook Live
On July 24, 2021, Sonali Phogat went live on social media and used a term for the Scheduled Caste society that is illegal in India and that the Supreme Court has also declared to be unconstitutional.
According to a report by AajTak, she received a legal notice from Rajat Kalsan, head of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights, through lawyer Pravesh Mahipal.
3. Complaint filed against sister and brother-in-law
Sonali Phogat reported her sister and brother-in-law to the police last year. In which she is said to have been threatened and assaulted. Sonali Phogat said in her police report that she visited her father's home in the Bhutan Kalan village of Fatehabad on October 28, 2019. She claimed that her sister Rukesh and her brother-in-law Aman Poonia had threatened to kill her and had assaulted her.
4. Sonali Phogat left program after saying ‘Ram-Ram’
In May 2022, she sat on the director's chair adjacent to the vice chancellor's seat on stage during a celebration of the Directorate of Distance Education's 25th anniversary at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJU), Hisar.
Later, she was instructed to leave the stage and take a seat by the organisers. Sonali Phogat was outraged by this and left the governor with a "Ram-Ram". Let us highlight that Governor Bandaru Dattatreya attended this event as the chief guest.
5. Mysterious death of her husband in 2016
Sonali and Sanjay Phogat have a daughter together and were married for ten years. Sanjay Phogat's body was discovered in Hisar, Haryana, close to his farmhouse. Sanjay Phogat was 45 years old at the time of his passing, and the exact cause of death is still unknown.
According to reports by the media and police, Sanjay Phogat died under "mysterious circumstances" in 2016.
