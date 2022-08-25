Smritivan Museum: Memorial for 2001 earthquake victims shows Bhuj’s road to recovery | IN PICS

The wall of the check dams at Smritivan museum will display the names of 12,932 victims who lost their lives during the 2001 Gujarat earthquake
On Sunday, August 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Smritivan, a museum in Gujarat's Kutch built as a tribute to those who died in the 26 January 2001 Gujarat earthquake. Notably, when PM Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, he was adamant about establishing a museum in Kutch. Gujarat's present administration, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has worked tirelessly to ensure the project's prompt completion.
Each block has a different attraction based on its name. In addition to providing a glimpse of the rich Harappan civilisation, the science of seismology, Gujarat's legacy, culture, and art, and real-time emergency circumstances via a control room, the journey of Bhuj following the 2001 earthquake is narrated in the form of a presentation.
On 26 January, 2001, India was struck by one of the worst earthquakes in its history.
Gujarat’s Kutch district reported a powerful quake of 7.7 magnitude, which upended the lives of around 3.78 crore people.
Tens of thousands of people were killed and around 1.5 lakh others were injured due to the earthquake.
In Bhuj, Kutch, the 470-acre Smritivan Memorial Project is situated atop Bhujiyo Dungar. The eight blocks that make up the museum include Rebirth, Rediscover, Restore, Rebuild, Rethink, Relive, and Renew among other names.
To give guests a top-notch experience, some 50 audio-visual models, holograms, interactive projection, and virtual reality have been utilised in the Smritivan museum. Additionally, people can also catch a glimpse of the fossil exhibition.
Visitors will be able to pay tribute to those who died in the catastrophe by lighting a digital flame using touch panels that will travel via digital LED walls up to the ceiling and form one united light that will be projected as a beam of light outside the museum and visible throughout Bhuj.
The museums' floors and walls were created from indigenous Kutch stone. This stone's fascinating trait is that it only gets stronger with use. It will also add to the overall grandeur and beauty of the Smritivan museum.
The Smritivan Memorial Project is a 470-acre museum in Bhuj. The first phase of the project, consisting of 170 acres of land, is now under construction. Phase one contains 50 check-dams, a sun-point, 8 km of walkways, 1.2 km of internal roads, the rehabilitation of a 300+ year-old fort wall, a 1 MW solar power plant, parking for 3000 visitors, and an earthquake museum covering 11,500 square meters. In addition, the nameplates of the 12,932 victims who died in the 2001 earthquake have been put on the dam's wall.
The museum will contain a permanent exhibition depicting many aspects of the earthquake, including rescue activities, damage sustained, and reconstruction and restoration of infrastructure facilities following the disaster.