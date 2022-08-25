Smritivan Museum: Memorial for 2001 earthquake victims shows Bhuj’s road to recovery | IN PICS

The wall of the check dams at Smritivan museum will display the names of 12,932 victims who lost their lives during the 2001 Gujarat earthquake

On Sunday, August 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Smritivan, a museum in Gujarat's Kutch built as a tribute to those who died in the 26 January 2001 Gujarat earthquake. Notably, when PM Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, he was adamant about establishing a museum in Kutch. Gujarat's present administration, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has worked tirelessly to ensure the project's prompt completion.

Each block has a different attraction based on its name. In addition to providing a glimpse of the rich Harappan civilisation, the science of seismology, Gujarat's legacy, culture, and art, and real-time emergency circumstances via a control room, the journey of Bhuj following the 2001 earthquake is narrated in the form of a presentation.

On 26 January, 2001, India was struck by one of the worst earthquakes in its history.

Gujarat’s Kutch district reported a powerful quake of 7.7 magnitude, which upended the lives of around 3.78 crore people.

Tens of thousands of people were killed and around 1.5 lakh others were injured due to the earthquake.