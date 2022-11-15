Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more

Here are several stories that began with passion, romance and love but ended with brutal retaliation.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 15, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

A mysterious case has come to the fore in the country's capital Delhi today. The murder mystery of Mumbai's Shraddha, who has been missing for the last six months, has finally been solved by the police. When the police investigated the matter, Shraddha's boyfriend turned out to be the killer. According to the police, the killer Aftab Amin Poonawalla has been arrested and he was the live-in partner of the girl. Investigation revealed that the accused had cut Shraddha into 35 pieces. This case has once reminded us of such grisly cases, which still tremble even today. Let's know more about these violent crimes.

1. Shraddha Walker murder case

Shraddha Walker murder case
1/5

Aftab Ameen Poonawala, 28, is accused of strangling his live-in lover Shraddha Walker on May 18. According to sources, he then cut her body into 35 parts and purchased a 300-litre refrigerator to store them. He scattered the fragments across the Mehrauli woodland over the course of the following 18 days, they added.

2. Jabalpur murder case

Jabalpur murder case
2/5

In this instance, a young man killed his lover in a resort called Mekhla in the Ghana village of Tilwara in the Jabalpur district. The young man used a sharp object to slit the girl's throat after being cheated in love. The accused businessman claimed to have been defrauded of more than 8 lakhs by the female, which he admitted to the authorities.

3. Dehradun murder case

Dehradun murder case
3/5

Everyone's soul trembles upon hearing about Rajesh Gulati slicing his wife into 72 pieces in Dehradun. In this instance, Rajesh killed his wife Anupama after a dispute and a disagreement. Anupama had been gone for 57 days In actuality, Rajesh had made up a lie about leaving Anupama's residence after killing his wife. But fifty days later, he was caught when he attempted to cover up the situation A deep freezer was discovered in his home during the police investigation, and within lay Anupama's body, broken up into 72 pieces. 

4. Murder of tattoo girl

Murder of tattoo girl
4/5

Neetu Solanki, a young woman with numerous tattoos, was found dead in a bag at the New Delhi Railway Station in February 2011. Neetu's lover was the main suspect in the case, Raju Gehlot. Both left their homes and lived in live-ins in Delhi after doing so. Both Neetu and Raju desired a marriage, but Neetu began pressuring Raju to give some of the property to her relatives. Tanj Agar Raju as a result killed Neetu.

5. 16-Year-Old Murderer-Daughter

16-Year-Old Murderer-Daughter
5/5

It was suggested to a 16-year-old girl to focus on her education and avoid her boyfriend. She poisoned their lunches because she couldn't stand their "intervention." Then she stabbed the parents after calling her boyfriend. She then covered the bodies in acid and pesticide before hiding them inside the room. The event was discovered when neighbours noticed a bad stench coming from the house. The girl accused her boyfriend, who was eventually charged with murder and rape, of starting the incident.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Inside Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's luxurious house featuring classy interiors
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Air purifiers from Philips, Xiaomi and others with up to 60% discount
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral
Heart diseases: Check these 5 foods that help you control cholesterol
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stone quarry in Mizoram collapses, 15 feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.