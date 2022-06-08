Shocking photos of Delhi Metro parking fire: 90 vehicles gutted

Delhi Metro car parking fire: 10 cars and 80 other vehicles were gutted in a fire on Wednesday in the national capital.
Delhi Metro car parking fire: 10 cars and 80 other vehicles were gutted in a fire on Wednesday in the national capital. (ANI photos)
The Delhi fire officials said they received a call at around 5 am at Jamia Nagar's Main Tikona Park. 11 fire tenders were pressed into service.
"The fire has damaged 10 cars, 1 motorcycle, 2 scooties, 30 new e-rickshaw, 50 old e-rickshaw in a metro parking lot," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.
It is not clear what caused the fire.
The fire has been put off. Investigation is on.