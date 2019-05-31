Shocking: MP teenager dies of cardiac arrest after playing PUBG for six hours on his mobile

A 16-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest allegedly while playing PUBG battle game on his mobile phone for six hours at a stretch here in Madhya Pradesh, his father said Friday.

The deceased was identified as Furkan Qureshi, a Class 12 student.

The incident took place on May 28 when Furkan Qureshi and his family, settled at Nasirabad in Rajasthan, had come to Neemuch to attend a marriage, the teenager's father, Haroon Rasheed Qureshi, said.

Police said they have not been informed about the boy's death by his family and hence not launching a probe as of now.

Before Furkan Qureshi became unresponsive Monday while playing the online game, Player Unknown's Battleground (PUBG), on his smartphone, he `shouted blast it, blast it', his father told PTI.

"He was a very active lad. My son was so engrossed in PUBG game that he played it from Sunday evening to early hours of Monday.