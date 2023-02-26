Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here

The Shivamogga airport will improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka on Monday, February 27. He will also undertake a walk-through and inspect the airport in Shivamogga at around 11.45 am. The airport in Shivamogga will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism, PM Modi said ahead of the inauguration.

Air connectivity all across the country will get yet another boost with the inauguration of Shivamogga Airport. Ahead of its inauguration, stunning pictures of the airport have gone viral on social media. Check out the pictures below: