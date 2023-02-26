Search icon
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here

The Shivamogga airport will improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 26, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka on Monday, February 27. He will also undertake a walk-through and inspect the airport in Shivamogga at around 11.45 am. The airport in Shivamogga will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism, PM Modi said ahead of the inauguration.

Air connectivity all across the country will get yet another boost with the inauguration of Shivamogga Airport. Ahead of its inauguration, stunning pictures of the airport have gone viral on social media. Check out the pictures below:

1. 300 passengers per hour

The lotus-shaped passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 Passengers per hour. (Photo: PIB)

2. Cost

The new airport is developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. (Photo: PIB)

3. Second longest runway in Karnataka

The airport would have the second longest runway of 3,200 metres in Karnataka after Kempe Gowda International airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: PIB)

4. Connectivity

The airport will improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region. (Photo: Twitter/BSYBJP)

5. Built on 662.38 acres of land

The well-equipped airport is situated on 662.38 acres of land, and apart from the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building, it has a taxiway, an approach road, a peripheral road, and a compound wall. (Photo: Twitter/BSYBJP)

 

