'She's shattered the glass ceiling by all means': Mehbooba hails new FM Nirmala Sitharaman

1/4

Breaching a largely male bastion, India's new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday became the first woman in 48 years since then prime minister Indira Gandhi to hold charge of the key ministry.



Sitharaman, who became the first full-time woman Defence minister in the first tenure of the BJP government, will also head the Corporate Affairs ministry in the new cabinet.

Indira Gandhi -- who handled the Defence ministry in 1970-71 -- as prime minister had also held additional charge of the Defence ministry.