'She's hell-bent on handing over Bengal to BJP': Twitter reacts to Mamata losing her cool over 'Jai Shri Ram' chant
In an election that was marred by violence, the BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory in West Bengal by winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and cutting the TMC to size by limiting its win to only 22 seats against 34 it won in the previous Lok Sabha
- DNA Web Team
- May 31, 2019, 06:14 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan here saying, "they are BJP people and criminals from outside the state." "These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal," she said.
The incident happened as Banerjee gets off her car and reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. "We will take action," she added. Banerjee on Wednesday declined to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday objecting to the families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in the state, being invited to the function.
Mamata Banerjee loses cool at BJP workers who chanted Jai Shri Ram, says 'she won't allow Bengal to turn Gujarat'. She said: "I won't allow such goondaism. You all are alive because of us. I can teach you a lesson in a minute. How dare you attack my convoy." pic.twitter.com/YxSwUQI7Ub— DNA (@dna) May 30, 2019
1. Twitter reactions
This woman has lost it. She’s hell bent on handing over Bengal to the BJP. https://t.co/1VVBcnVxO0
— Sadhavi Khosla (@sadhavi) May 30, 2019
This is ridiculous, @MamataOfficial is worse than Aurangzeb. Arresting people for chanting #JaiShriRam! What next? Jiziya tax for Hindus in West Bengal? https://t.co/hQKPEZiel0
— Shefali Vaidya ஷெஃபாலி வைத்யா शेफाली वैद्य (@ShefVaidya) May 31, 2019
‘Jai Shri Ram’ is not a slogan of Hindus, it is the war cry of Hindutva Gang! https://t.co/IhPRNwJZWW
— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 31, 2019
The more she gets irritated, the more she will be teased and further irritated. As every child in school knows - chidhoge to chidhaye jaoge.
— Sanjay Dixit ಸಂಜಯ್ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್ संजय दीक्षित (@Sanjay_Dixit) May 31, 2019
Meanwhile, she has raised #JaiShriRam to the status of a slogan of resistance. Fitting indeed, beacause Shri Ram's life was to resist evil https://t.co/ZCgUPYz5Gk
Jai Shri Ram is a normal chant. People are free to chant it any place any time. Not a crime. Question is why is Mamta Bannerjee scared of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ being chanted by common Bengalis? https://t.co/QJUCYx2mRT
— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 31, 2019
Anything that is (de jure or de facto) proscribed becomes a symbol of resistance. What others see as a taunt is in reality a dare. Mamata Banerjee is being dared by those chanting "Jai Shri Ram". She could ignore. Her response is serving her opponents' politics of resistance. https://t.co/bOStZjm8cZ
— Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) May 31, 2019
Didi is scared of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. https://t.co/3m31rU5ug4
— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 31, 2019
For Mamata Banerjee:
— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) May 31, 2019
- Who are Outsiders?
1. Gorkhas
2. People who say Jai Shri Ram
3. Non TMC supporters
4. RAW
5. CBI
6. Army drill
7. PM Modi
8. Helicopters carrying Non TMC Politicians.
- Who are Insiders?
1. Bangladeshis
2. Rohingyas
3. Actors from Bangladesh.
West Bengal-
— Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@Ish_Bhandari) May 31, 2019
If Jai Shri Ram is considered a crime by Mamta Baneerjee, then entire political Lanka will be destroyed by Voters in assembly elections.
Jai Shri Ram!
People are teasing Didi with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and she is reacting like a petulant child. She says she will take action. But against what? People chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’? https://t.co/2SYa8HjDrJ
— Rahul Pandita (@rahulpandita) May 31, 2019
This is the second time she got offended by Jai Shri Ram slogans and called it as an abuse. I pity her hinduphobic mindset.
— Devika (@Dayweekaa) May 30, 2019
2. Banerjee lost her cool with men chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her cool on Thursday when a group of men shouted "Jai Shri Ram" as her motorcade was passing through the troubled Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo was on her way to Naihati to participate in a sit-in against violence on her party workers after the Lok Sabha poll results.
3. Infuriated Banerjee asks officials to take action
In a video, which has gone viral on the social media, some men are seen shouting "Jai Shri Ram" as
Banerjee's motorcade was passing through the Bhatpara area, a scene of violence between the BJP and the TMC since the declaration of the poll results.
The area is the stronghold of the newly-elected BJP MP Arjun Singh, who had defected to the saffron party from the TMC weeks before the Lok Sabha election. Singh defeated TMC's Dinesh Trivedi in the polls.
An infuriated Banerjee came out of her car and asked her security officials to note down the name of the men.
4. "Is this democracy?"
"What do you think of yourself? You will come from other states, stay here and abuse us? I will not tolerate this. How dare you all abuse me? All of your names and details will be noted down," she was heard saying.
After the chief minister got into her car, the men chanted "Jai Shri Ram" again, prompting her to disembark from the vehicle once more.
Later, addressing the protest programme at Naihati, Banerjee said some BJP workers came in front of her car and abused her verbally.
"Is this democracy?," she asked.
The incident brought back memories of a similar one earlier this month near Chandrakona in West Midnapore district. A video had surfaced during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, showing Banerjee losing her temper as some men chanted "Jai Shri Ram" when her motorcade was passing through the area.
In that video, which too had gone viral on the social media, Banerjee was seen angrily coming out of her car and saying that the men were mouthing abuses.