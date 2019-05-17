‘She has apologised, but I will not be able to forgive her’: PM Modi censures Sadhvi Pragya for Godse remark

He said: “Whatever statement has been made with regards to Gandhiji and Godse ...this is very very bad… this needs utter condemnation from all quarters… In a civilised society such language is not acceptable... She has apologised but, I will not be able to forgive her.”

After Amit Shah’s castigation, PM Modi took a very dim view of BJP leaders and MPs mouthing off Mahatma Gandhi and praising his killer Nathuram Godse.

PM Modi said according to statement from BJP said that he could ‘never forgive’ Pragya Thakur’s statement.

Meanwhile, the BJP suspended Anil Saumitra from primary membership of the party over his social media post in which he claimed that Mahatma Gandhi was the ‘Father of Pakistan’. The party has given him 7 days to reply and explain in stance.