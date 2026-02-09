Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts to know about the Chanakya of Maharashtra’s politics

Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles
INDIA
Vaishali Shastri | Feb 09, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
1.Sharad Pawar early life
Pawar was born in Baramati on December 12, 1940, in Maharashtra. He studied up to class 10 under the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and higher classes under Higher Secondary Education at Maharashtra Education Society's High School in Baramati. Sharad Pawar managed Shahu Boarding, a student hostel, during the 1940s.
2.Pawar family
He entered Maharashtra politics in 1960 and became one of India’s youngest Chief Ministers in 1978. 85-year-old Sharad Pawar is the patriarch of the Pawar family and its most important and well-known member. Under him, the Pawar family became the most influential political family in Maharashtra as he built the family’s political legacy, later strengthened by his late nephew Ajit Pawar.
3.Sharad Pawar’s political journey
Sharad Pawar has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra four times and built his influence by connecting with grassroot levels like cooperatives and rural networks. He also served as Union Defence Minister and Agriculture Minister (2004–2014) under Congress Party. In 1999, he broke away from the Congress Party and formed his own, Nationalist Congress Party and has since remained its first and only president.
2019 was Pawar’s most crucial year in politics as he formed the regional alliance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi became its chairperson. Through the alliance he reunited with the Congress and won the Maharashtra Assembly polls that year, giving BJP a major blow and strengthening the party’s power in politics.
Sharad Pawar is known as the alliance strategist, Maharashtra politics’ Chanakya and formidable power in politics. He repeated his 2019 win in 2024 Lok Sabha election, where his faction won eight out of ten seats in Maharashtra, while Ajit’s group managed just one.
4.Political fall
However, the same year the tables turned in the Assembly election as his faction only won 13 of the 87 seats it contested, while Ajit Pawar’s won 39. This clearly showed the erosion of Sharad Pawar’s influence particularly in Western Maharashtra, an NCP stronghold which has been marked by loosening of control within his own power structure. Pawar's biggest setback was when Ajit Pawar caused the party to split in 2023. Due to growing age, succession ambiguity, and changing political dynamics, Pawar lost his sheen in the party, cooperatives, and regional networks that used to define his power. The split marked the end of his era and the invincible force of Maharashtra.
Ajit Pawar's death last month created not only a personal void but left political challenges ahead of Pawar.
5.Cricket
Sharad Pawar was also linked with cricket apart from politics. He has served as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2005 to 2008 and as the President of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2010 to 2012. Sharad Pawar was the president of the Mumbai Cricket Association from October 2013 to January 2017.