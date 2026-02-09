Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts to know about the Chanakya of Maharashtra’s politics

3 . Sharad Pawar’s political journey

Sharad Pawar has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra four times and built his influence by connecting with grassroot levels like cooperatives and rural networks. He also served as Union Defence Minister and Agriculture Minister (2004–2014) under Congress Party. In 1999, he broke away from the Congress Party and formed his own, Nationalist Congress Party and has since remained its first and only president.

2019 was Pawar’s most crucial year in politics as he formed the regional alliance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi became its chairperson. Through the alliance he reunited with the Congress and won the Maharashtra Assembly polls that year, giving BJP a major blow and strengthening the party’s power in politics.

Sharad Pawar is known as the alliance strategist, Maharashtra politics’ Chanakya and formidable power in politics. He repeated his 2019 win in 2024 Lok Sabha election, where his faction won eight out of ten seats in Maharashtra, while Ajit’s group managed just one.