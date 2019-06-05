Search ops for IAF's missing AN-32 aircraft enters third day

Meanwhile, Su-30MKI, C-130J Super Hercules and other assets at present are carrying out search operation in cloudy weather conditions.

The search operations for the missing AN-32 transport aircraft entered the third day on Wednesday.

"We are putting in all the resources available with us. We have put massive efforts through radar, satellite, visual by helicopters and by ground patrols again today," IAF officials said.

A team of 13 Air Force personnel along with satellites of the ISRO and Naval P-8I spy planes have been pressed into action over parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to locate the missing AN-32 aircraft.

Pic: Represenational Image