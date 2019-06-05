Search icon
‘Same food, drinks and cutlery for all’: New Navy chief Karambir Singh looks to break the chains of inequity

The wide-ranging guidelines prescribed having same standards of food, drinks and cutlery by all ranks of Navy personnel at official functions, discontinuing provision of multiple stand-by cars for Chief of Naval Staff and even discouraging presentation of bouquets, officials told PTI.

In a far-reaching initiative, newly-appointed Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh has issued elaborate directives aimed at curbing subservient behaviour, restricting certain ceremonial practices and ensuring equality among the ranks.

1. 'Modern fighting force'

"As a modern fighting force, it is important that we imbibe contemporary, social and ceremonial practices towards optimal utilisation of manpower and resources," the communication said.

Officials said the directives are being implemented with immediate effect.

"Juniors be encouraged to be disciplined and respectful but not subservient. Refreshment and meals to be simple and devoid of ostentation," according to the communication.

2. 'Don't repeat full titles'

It said full titles of senior officers should not to be used repeatedly in speeches and citing of decorations after name to be restricted only to formal correspondence and occasions.

It also said only senior sailors will be deputed for liaison duty and use of third person in addressing senior officers should be discouraged.

3. Assumed charge on May 31

The Navy Chief also directed that women and children be not lined up to receive dignitaries.

Admiral Singh assumed charge as the 24th chief of the Indian Navy on May 31, becoming the first helicopter pilot to helm the force.

He succeeded Admiral Sunil Lanba, who retired after a distinguished career spanning over four decades.

Before appointed to the top post, he served as the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

 

 

 

