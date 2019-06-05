‘Same food, drinks and cutlery for all’: New Navy chief Karambir Singh looks to break the chains of inequity

The wide-ranging guidelines prescribed having same standards of food, drinks and cutlery by all ranks of Navy personnel at official functions, discontinuing provision of multiple stand-by cars for Chief of Naval Staff and even discouraging presentation of bouquets, officials told PTI.

In a far-reaching initiative, newly-appointed Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh has issued elaborate directives aimed at curbing subservient behaviour, restricting certain ceremonial practices and ensuring equality among the ranks.

