Saffron rath rolls on in Bengal: BJP takes control of Bhatpara Municipality near Kolkata

The BJP juggernaut in West Bengal refuses to stop. After breaching Mamata’s bastion and winning 18 seats, the saffron party took control of the Bhatpara Municipality, about 33 km from the state capital of Kolkata.
The BJP juggernaut in West Bengal refuses to stop. After breaching Mamata’s bastion and winning 18 seats, the saffron party took control of the Bhatpara Municipality, about 33 km from the state capital of Kolkata.
This is the first time that BJP will be running a civic body in the state. Bhatapara comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, where former TMC strongman and BJP leader Arjun Singh defeated BJP MP Dinesh Trivedi.
Singh was also in the news recently for promising to send 10 lakh postcards to Mamata Banerjee over her paranoia over the slogan Jai Shri Ram.
1. Arjun Singh wins for BJP
Singh is a four-time TMC MLA from Bhatpara assembly constituency and shifted to BJP weeks before the Lok Sabha Election 2019. His nephew Saurabh Singh will be the new chairman of the Bhatpara civic body where BJP won 26 votes in the confidence motion in the 35-councillor body. Earlier, his uncle Arjun was the chairman.
2. 'Arjun Singh our leader'
Saurabh said Arjun Singh was their ‘leader’ and they would continue to work for the people of Bhatpara sincerely.
Meanwhile, the TMC blamed ‘muscle and money power’ and Jyotipriyo Mullick, the TMC president of North 24 Paraganas district and Bengal Minister said: “They joined after a gun was pointed at them. BJP forced the councillors to join their party. Some of them took huge amounts of money too. None of the councillors were elected BJP representatives. But unfortunately, some of them succumbed to money power and muscle power.”
3. Didi's government will fall: Vijayvargiya
BJP National General Secretary and the party in-charge for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya has asserted that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government will "fall on its own" before 2021 - the year when the government's five-year term will officially come to an end.
Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Vijayvargiya said, "I don't think Mamata Ji will go on till 2021, saying anything now would be premature, we are preparing for 2021 but this government will fall on its own."
When asked about the impact of TMC's door-to-door campaign, he said, "The more she (Mamata) does door-to-door campaigns, (the more) it will benefit us. People want to end violence in West Bengal and only BJP can do it. In TMC rule, violence is at its peak."