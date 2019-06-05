Saffron rath rolls on in Bengal: BJP takes control of Bhatpara Municipality near Kolkata

The BJP juggernaut in West Bengal refuses to stop. After breaching Mamata’s bastion and winning 18 seats, the saffron party took control of the Bhatpara Municipality, about 33 km from the state capital of Kolkata.

The BJP juggernaut in West Bengal refuses to stop. After breaching Mamata’s bastion and winning 18 seats, the saffron party took control of the Bhatpara Municipality, about 33 km from the state capital of Kolkata.

This is the first time that BJP will be running a civic body in the state. Bhatapara comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, where former TMC strongman and BJP leader Arjun Singh defeated BJP MP Dinesh Trivedi.

Singh was also in the news recently for promising to send 10 lakh postcards to Mamata Banerjee over her paranoia over the slogan Jai Shri Ram.