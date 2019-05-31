S Jaishankar takes charge of MEA, Sitharaman joins Finance Ministry: Modi's top ministers get down to work Here are some pictures of top Modi ministers taking charge. DNA Web Team

May 31, 2019, 04:41 PM IST BJP President Amit Shah who played a crucial role in the return of his party's government at the Centre was on Friday appointed the new Home Minister in Modi 2.0 Cabinet while incumbent Rajnath Singh has been moved to Defence, another high profile ministry. Outgoing Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the new Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs while surprise inductee, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, has been allocated the critical Ministry of External Affairs, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Friday. Jaishankar is the first career diplomat to take charge of the External Affairs ministry. The BJP capped a massive mandate by winning a total of 303 seats while the NDA has 353 MPs in the recently elected 17th Lok Sabha. The top ministers soon took charge of their respective ministry and got down to work. Here are pictures of top Modi ministers taking charge:

1. Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge of Finance Ministry, MoS Anurag Thakur also assumes charge

1/7 Nirmala Sitharaman Friday created history again when she became the first full-time woman Finance Minister of India, and now will have to steer the country out of an imminent economic slowdown and address challenges like job creation, mounting bad loans and stimulating investment. Sitharaman in the Modi 1.0 government became the first full-time woman Defence Minister and in the second term she is now the first full-time woman Finance Minister. Prior to this, Indira Gandhi, as Prime Minister, held additional charge of Finance Ministry in 1970-71. Sitharaman, 60, succeeds Arun Jaitley, who earlier this week wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he does not want to continue in ministerial position in the government due to health reasons. She joins the finance ministry at a time when the economy is facing challenges of slowing growth, dipping exports and mounting non-performing loans. Sitharaman, considered to be a protege of Jaitley, held the charge of Minister of State for Finance and MoS independent charge of Commerce Ministry in 2014 . Subsequently, in September 2017, she was appointed Defence Minister of India the first woman to hold the portfolio. She drove to the official residence of her predecessor before taking charge in the ministry. Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member, is an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University and London School of Economics. Minister of State in the finance ministry Anurag Thakur also assumed charge. Son of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Anurag Thakur had won the Hamirpur constituency for the fourth time by defeating Ram Lal Thakur of the Congress by nearly four lakh votes, a record margin for the constituency.



2. Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar resturns to MEA as minister

2/7 Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar took charge of the External Affairs ministry on Friday, a rare instance of a career diplomat handling the key portfolio as minister. Considered an expert on China and the US, the new External Affairs minister's moves will be keenly watched to see whether he brings any changes in India's approach in dealing with a hostile Pakistan. He is the first foreign secretary to head the MEA as minister. Jaishankar, who takes charge of the ministry nearly 16 months after he retired as foreign secretary, will also have to deal with overall expectations of expanding India's global influence and stature, particularly in key multilateral forums like G-20, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS. However, a major focus of the ministry under his leadership is likely to be on further boosting India's trade and defence ties with the US, Russia, France, Japan and the European Union as well as with the countries of the neighbourhood. Another challenge for him will be to further strengthen India's ties with China, badly hit by the Doklam standoff in mid 2017. The 64-year-old -- who is not a member of either the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha at this point -- is also likely to push for deepening cooperation with the African continent where China is fast expanding its influence and presence.



3. Piyush Goyal conitues his work in Railway Ministry

3/7 Piyush Goyal took charge of the railway ministry on Friday and said he was happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reassigned the portfolio to him as it would mean "continuity" in the work of the ministry. He said that improving passenger experience and modernising the railways would be his focus areas. "I am happy that there will be continuity in the work that we had begun in the first stint. The many work that we have started will be continued. I hope that we will be able to improve the passenger experience as well as the process of loading of goods," he said, with Minister of State Angadi Suresh Channabasappa, a four-time MP from Karnataka, by his side. Goyal, having achieved the lowest accident figures in his previous tenure, had repeatedly said that his goal was to reach the zero accident standard.



4. Nishank takes charge of HRD

4/7 Former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank' took charge as the new Human Resource Development minister.



5. Ramvilas Paswan takes charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs

5/7 LJP chief Ramvilas Paswan who is continuing as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution also returned to the office on Friday to take charge. His deputy Raosaheb Danve also took charge of as the Minister of State (MoS).



6. Javadekar takes charge of I&B, invokes Emergency to highlight importance of press freedom

6/7 Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday invoked the curtailment of press freedom during the Emergency under the Congress rule to assert that media freedom is the essence of democracy. Speaking to the media after taking charge of the ministry, Javadekar said the government not only recognises freedom of press, but cherishes it. "Press freedom is the essence of democracy and we not only recognise it, we cherish it. In the history of free India, only once this freedom of press was curtailed and that was in 1975 during Emergency brought by the then Congress government," he said. "That was the black period for the media, there was everyday censorship and complete curtailment of press freedom. We fought against it under the leadership of Jayaprakash Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani ji," Javadekar said. He said the leaders fought on two-three main issues during Emergency and press freedom was one of them. "I am very happy that it was restored after our struggle was successful. I also fought and went to jail for 16 months. So for us press freedom is the basic essence of democracy," he said. Asserting that with freedom comes responsibility, Javadekar said media already works in this responsible atmosphere and will continue to do so in the days to come. "That will strengthen democracy. Therefore I am very happy to take charge. We all will work together hand in hand to take this mission to inform people forward," he said. Javadekar also hailed the work done by Rajyavardhan Rathore, M Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley, who were in-charge of the ministry earlier. The 68-year-old, who also has the charge of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Ministry, held several portfolios in the first Narendra Modi government.



7. Kiren Rijiju takes charge as Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports