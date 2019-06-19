Photos
'RSS responsible for all terror attacks in India including 26/11, Pulwama': Singer Hard Kaur loses it
UK-based singer Taran Kaur Dhillon, better known by her stage name Hard Kaur, is making headlines on social media for deeply controversial comments about RSS and Yogi Adityanath.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 19, 2019, 01:51 PM IST
Adityanath ‘orange rapeman’ and called RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat a ‘terrorist and racist’ and blamed them for all terrorists attack in India including 26/11, Pulwama terror attack.
She also posted a picture of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh saying ‘she won’t be forgotten’ and posted the cover of a deeply controversial book called Who killed Karkare? which makes several remarkable claims.
1. Hard Kaur on Mohan Bhagwat
She wrote about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: "HE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL TERRORIST ATTACKS IN INDIA INCLUDING 26/11, PULWAMA ATTACK. THE FACE OF ALL PROBLEMS IN INDIA. CONSTITUTIONAL CASTEISM IS A CRIME. YOU M**** YOU ARE BANNED BY SARDAR PATEL JI AFTER GANDHI’S MURDER BY GODSE. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO FUNCTION. IN HISTORY MAHATMA BUDDHA AND MAHAVIR FOUGHT AGAINST THE BRAHMINICAL CASTE SYSTEM. YOU ARE NOT A NATIONALIST, YOU ARE A RACIST MURDERER."
2. Hard Kaur on UP CM Yogi Adityanath
On UP CM Yogi Adityanath she wrote: “"IF THIS GUY WAS A SUPERHERO HIS NAME WOULD BE-RAPEMAN YOGI. YOU CALL HIM WHEN YOU WANT YOUR SISTERS, MOTHERS, DAUGHTERS RAPED. NATIONAL HERO. I PERSONALLY CALL HIM #ORANGERAPEMAN#indiastandup".
3. Twitter reactions
Who’s hard Kaur?
— (@TheSortedChaos) June 18, 2019
Don't waste your time on people like them as till their last day, they won't realize or even accept that they are/were wrong. Best way is to unfollow & ignore them. Cut their strength of being heard and they will eventually die a slow death that they deserve.#unfollow #HardKaur
— Angela Singh (@AngelaS51663422) June 19, 2019
This woman #HardKaur still drinking as she was known as a hard core alcoholic few years back . I know as I used to drink too 8 years back till I gave it up to become a yogi. Her tweets show she has progressed to drugs . Help her guys. She is calling out 4 help #PayalRohatgi pic.twitter.com/KrP152EhlE
— PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) June 18, 2019
Hard Kaur is either under heavy dose of drugs or she has been denied drugs today.
— Maithun (The Fauxy) (@Being_Humor) June 18, 2019
Let's see if any bwoodiya engages with this psychotic hardkaur n gives her playback job.
— Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) June 18, 2019
