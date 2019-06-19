Trending#

'RSS responsible for all terror attacks in India including 26/11, Pulwama': Singer Hard Kaur loses it

UK-based singer Taran Kaur Dhillon, better known by her stage name Hard Kaur, is making headlines on social media for deeply controversial comments about RSS and Yogi Adityanath. 

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jun 19, 2019, 01:51 PM IST

UK-based singer Taran Kaur Dhillon, better known by her stage name Hard Kaur, is making headlines on social media for deeply controversial comments about RSS and Yogi Adityanath. 

Adityanath ‘orange rapeman’ and  called RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat a ‘terrorist and racist’  and blamed them for all terrorists attack in India including 26/11, Pulwama terror attack.

She also posted a picture of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh saying ‘she won’t be forgotten’  and posted the cover of a deeply controversial book called Who killed Karkare? which makes several remarkable claims.

She wrote about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: "HE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL TERRORIST ATTACKS IN INDIA INCLUDING 26/11, PULWAMA ATTACK. THE FACE OF ALL PROBLEMS IN INDIA. CONSTITUTIONAL CASTEISM IS A CRIME. YOU M**** YOU ARE BANNED BY SARDAR PATEL JI AFTER GANDHI’S MURDER BY GODSE. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO FUNCTION. IN HISTORY MAHATMA BUDDHA AND MAHAVIR FOUGHT AGAINST THE BRAHMINICAL CASTE SYSTEM. YOU ARE NOT A NATIONALIST, YOU ARE A RACIST MURDERER." 

On UP CM Yogi Adityanath she wrote: “"IF THIS GUY WAS A SUPERHERO HIS NAME WOULD BE-RAPEMAN YOGI. YOU CALL HIM WHEN YOU WANT YOUR SISTERS, MOTHERS, DAUGHTERS RAPED. NATIONAL HERO. I PERSONALLY CALL HIM #ORANGERAPEMAN#indiastandup".

