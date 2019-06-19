'RSS responsible for all terror attacks in India including 26/11, Pulwama': Singer Hard Kaur loses it

UK-based singer Taran Kaur Dhillon, better known by her stage name Hard Kaur, is making headlines on social media for deeply controversial comments about RSS and Yogi Adityanath.

Adityanath ‘orange rapeman’ and called RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat a ‘terrorist and racist’ and blamed them for all terrorists attack in India including 26/11, Pulwama terror attack.

She also posted a picture of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh saying ‘she won’t be forgotten’ and posted the cover of a deeply controversial book called Who killed Karkare? which makes several remarkable claims.