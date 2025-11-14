RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS

Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?
INDIA
Monica Singh | Nov 14, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
1.Lalu Yadav ancestral home
The ancestral village of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is in Fulwaria village, located in the Fulwaria block of Gopalganj district.
2.Place where passion for politics began
This is where his political career began. Whenever he visits his village, he stays in this old house. He was very fond of his mother.