Rivaba Jadeja-Ravindra Jadeja's was arranged love at first sight: Cricketer received THIS car as a wedding gift

Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, has become the BJP's candidate for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.

  • Nov 10, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

1. Rivaba Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja

Rivaba Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja
Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, has become the BJP's candidate for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. She has been fielded from the Jamnagar North seat. The couple got married in 2016. She was born on September 5, 1990, and is a mechanical engineer by training. 

2. Rivaba Jadeja

Rivaba Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja is the niece of Congress politician Hari Singh Solanki. The duo's marriage was arranged but they fell in love instantly.

3. Rivaba Jadeja

Rivaba Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja is the son of a watchman. He started playing cricket at the age of 16 and rose to national prominence with his domestic performance. Rivaba was the friend of Jadeja's sister Naina. His family knew her and thought they would be perfect for each other. She is two years younger than Jadeja. 

 

4. Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba Jadeja
They met at a party and fell in love instantly. In an interview, Jadeja said Rivaba was attractive, educated and understanding. They exchanged numbers and kept speaking to each other.

5. Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba Jadeja
They met in December 2015 and got married in February 2016. The engagement took place in Jadeja's restaurant in Rajkot. Jadeja ore a Jodhpuri sherwani and Rivaba wore an Anarkali suit. Both were wearing several gold ornaments.

 

6. Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba Jadeja
The couple got married in a lavish wedding. Jadeja and Solanki's wedding took place at Rajkot's Seasons Hotel. He received a swanky Audi car as a wedding gift from Rivaba's father.

7. Rivaba Jadeja

Rivaba Jadeja
They were blessed with a baby daughter in 2017. Jadeja was on national duty when he became a father. He had also mentioned this during an interview at the match against Pakistan. 

 

