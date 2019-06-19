Rifts in JD(S)-Cong again? Siddaramaiah says 'no threat', after Kumaraswamy's 'can't express pain' remark

"There is absolutely no threat to the government in Karnataka. There is no problem. They (BJP) are trying desperately but they will not succeed," Siddaramaiah said.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that there is "no threat" to the Congress-JDS alliance government in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah's statement has come after Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy said he want to express the pain which he goes through every day but cannot. His statement hinted that all was not well between the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Reports of rift between former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah and present CM, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy have surfaced in the past too. Congress top command had to repeatedly interfere in the matter and somehow kept the state government running.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)