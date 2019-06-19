Rifts in JD(S)-Cong again? Siddaramaiah says 'no threat', after Kumaraswamy's 'can't express pain' remark

"There is absolutely no threat to the government in Karnataka. There is no problem. They (BJP) are trying desperately but they will not succeed," Siddaramaiah said.
Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that there is "no threat" to the Congress-JDS alliance government in Karnataka.
Siddaramaiah's statement has come after Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy said he want to express the pain which he goes through every day but cannot. His statement hinted that all was not well between the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.
Reports of rift between former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah and present CM, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy have surfaced in the past too. Congress top command had to repeatedly interfere in the matter and somehow kept the state government running.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
1. No threat to Karnataka government: Siddaramaiah
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah: There is absolutely no threat to the Government in Karnataka, there is no problem. They(BJP) are trying desperately but they will not succeed. pic.twitter.com/zm69dE4If7— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019
Siddaramaiah earlier met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence today to wish him on his birthday.
His statement comes days after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expanded his Cabinet by inducting two independent MLAs.
Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to R Shankar and H Nagesh at the Raj Bhavan at a simple ceremony.
2. Want to express pain I go through every day but can't: Kumaraswamy
Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he cannot express the pain he goes through every day as he has to run the government smoothly.
#WATCH Karnataka CM in Channapatna yesterday: I promise I'll fulfill your expectations.I can't express pain I am going through everyday. I want to express it with you, but cannot , but I need to solve pain of people of state. I have responsibility of running Govt smoothly pic.twitter.com/Tz2AaitQNq— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019
"I promise I will fulfil your expectations. I can't express the pain I am going through every day. I want to express it with you, but cannot. But I need to solve the pain of people of the state. I have the responsibility of running the government smoothly," Kumaraswamy said at an event.
His statements appeared as a sign of rift in the Congress-JD(S) coalition.
3. Suspended Cong leader Roshan Baig blames Siddaramaiah for party's decision
Disgruntled Congress MLA in Karnataka Roshan Baig on Wednesday alleged that he was being targetted, saying that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could be the reason behind his suspension from Congress.
Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig: I never criticised Rahul Gandhi, I am a worker of All India Congress, not Siddu(Siddaramaiah) Congress. I had only spoken about poor performance of the party. Siddaramaiah could be the reason for my suspension from the party pic.twitter.com/JmgEtHUCvb— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019
"It is obvious that I have been targeted by state leadership. Is speaking the truth a crime? I have the highest regard and respect for Rahul Gandhi. I never criticised him. I am a worker of Indian National Congress, not Siddu (Siddaramaiah) Congress. I had only spoken about the poor performance of the party.
Siddaramaiah could be the reason for my suspension from the party," he told reporters, a day after the AICC suspended him for "anti-party" activities.
Baig raised a question why the state leadership did not take moral responsibility following Congress's poor show in the Lok Sabha elections when Gandhi had offered to resign as the party president.
4. JDS chief questions delay in allocating portfolios to new
JD(S) state president AH Vishwanath on Tuesday took strong exception to the delay in allocation of portfolios to two Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh, who were recently inducted into the Ministry.
"The Chief Minister gave the opportunity to independents, one among them is from backward class and the other a Dalit. It has been four-five days (since swearing-in), they are now Ministers without portfolio. How could it be?" he asked.
Speaking to reporters here, he said "Their portfolios should be announced. Let them work."
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Friday expanded his cabinet, inducting two Independent MLAs in an apparent move to give stability to his 13-month old wobbly government.